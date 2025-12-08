Delhi, December 8: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on December 4 announced that India’s traditional toll plazas will be phased out within a year and replaced with a fully electronic, barrier-free toll collection system. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour, Gadkari said the new technology aims to eliminate stoppages at toll gates and provide a seamless experience for motorists on national highways.

The system is already operational at 10 pilot locations and will be expanded nationwide over the next 12 months, news agency PTI reported. Gadkari said the transformation will allow vehicles to pass toll points at normal highway speeds without slowing down or changing lanes. Satellite-Based Toll System to Launch in 15 Days, Says Nitin Gadkari; Vehicles to Be Charged Automatically via GPS Without Stopping at Plazas.

“This toll system will end. There will be no one to stop you in the name of toll,” he told the House. Nearly 4,500 highway projects worth around INR 10 lakh crore are currently underway, and the minister said the digital toll system will further accelerate highway development.

Barrier-Free Electronic Toll System to Replace Traditional Plazas

The upcoming system, Multi-Lane Free Flow Electronic Toll Collection, combines Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras powered by AI analytics with the existing FASTag RFID infrastructure. High-resolution cameras mounted on gantries will capture vehicle registration details, while FASTag-enabled accounts will be automatically charged as vehicles drive through. Did Indian Government Decide To Levy Toll Tax on 2-Weelers From July 15? NHAI and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Fact-Check Fake News Going Viral.

The upgrade is built on the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). FASTag, the RFID-based sticker fixed on a vehicle’s windscreen, will continue to serve as the core payment mechanism, enabling automatic deduction of toll charges from linked bank accounts. Officials say the system will help reduce congestion, cut waiting time, and improve overall traffic flow on national highways.

