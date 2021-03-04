New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/SRV Media): Rainush by Govind Kumar Singh's new collection "Manjima" was launched at the Asia Jewells Fair 2021 at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru. The glamorous and state-of-the-art collection was showcased by the renowned designer Govind Kumar Singh.

The top six winners of the Ignite India Meraki Fashion Competition, Nayomi Liz Thomas Kuruvilla from Delhi Public School Bangalore; Saasha Joshua from Deens Academy Whitefield; Riddhi Juyal from Christ Junior College; Sweezal Furtado and Harika Reddy from Mount Carmel PU college., were given the golden chance to walk the ramp along with the Industry's top runway models.

The Rainush Collection "Manjima" launch is definitely setting a new benchmark of never seen exciting contemporary fabric surface developments and a unique play on colours. The collection was extremely divine and eye-catching. It was a unique fashion-forward blend of bridal outfits and fusion wear which left the audience awestruck. Every ensemble in the collection was made with utmost perfection and care.

Govind Kumar Singh, Designer and Founder of Ignite India Education says, "This collection is very close to my heart and the excitement has even doubled because today, we have launched six new extremely talented models. They were the winners of the Ignite India Meraki event by Ignite India Education, which is an annual event. We organize multiple events throughout the year to encourage & support young talents."

Inspired by the late President Bharat Ratna Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's vision of 'India Beyond 2020', the Ignite India Education is continuing to spread awareness amongst the youth and provides the resources to prepare for entrance examinations of National Institute of Design (NID), National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA/CEPT/B.Arch.), Common Entrance Examination for Design IIT-UCEED & CEED, Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination NCHMCT JEE, Common Law Admission Test ( CLAT), BBA/BBM Common Entrance Test, Bachelors & Master of Fine Arts and other new age career-oriented professional course entrance exams.

The Institute was founded with the primary objective to provide equal educational opportunities amongst the youth. We continue to navigate with a firm belief in our vision, and conviction in the pivotal role we play in shaping the future of students. At Ignite India Education, utmost importance is given to each student in the form of one-on-one doubt clearing sessions, regularly updated study material, mock tests, and flexible timing.

NIFT Situation test 2021 is basically a hand on the test to evaluate the candidate's material handling skill, innovation & creative ability in a given situation with a given set of material like cardboard, mount board, ivory sheet, frozen dessert sticks, thread spool, Thermocol A4 size, wire, newspaper, clay, etc. Students usually get a paper that has three questions. They can pick one and make a three-dimensional model with the given material.

After completing the model, you need to write a concept note on how you get inspired for a specific model, how you utilized the given material, how your model helps others, are details you need to include in this note. After finishing the test, clean your desk and put your model, question paper, and answer sheet on your desk and leave the category.

Sample Paper for NIFT situation test can be downloaded from Ignite India APP. NIFT Situation Test Kit 2021 with all materials and tools are available on www.igniteindiaeducation.com and Amazon.

NATA 2021 The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 first and second test will be conducted by the Council of Architecture (CoA) on April 10 and June 12, respectively. Ignite India offers a wide variety of courses for NATA 2021 aspirants which are customizable according to the student's need. Despite the ongoing pandemic, Ignite India Education did not take a step back.

With a swift transition to the digital medium, the Institute ensured no loss in time and preparation. Students can now attend online classes and take their mock tests online. To further help the students, Ignite India Education has created a YouTube channel consisting of study material and other preparatory material.

