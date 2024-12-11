BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 11: Ittiam Systems today announced that it has signed a three-year agreement with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to extend its ongoing CSR partnership to exciting new areas at the cutting edge of Artificial Intelligence research and IISc's flagship BTech program in Mathematics & Computing. IISc is India's leading institution for advanced education and research in the sciences and in engineering. It has been at the forefront of building technologies for the development of India. IISc and Ittiam have recently collaborated on two significant projects at IISc: the construction of a state-of-the-art auditorium in CSA (Department of Computer Science and Automation) and the Teachers' Training program at the Talent Development Centre at IISc's Challakere campus. The new funding will not only support students pursuing BTech in Mathematics and Computing at IISc, but also the establishment of an Equitable AI lab at CSA. "Ittiam has been an esteemed CSR partner of IISc. We are pleased to extend this partnership to a multi-year collaboration covering cutting-edge research areas in AI and strengthening our forward-looking BTech program in Mathematics & Computing. We appreciate the continued support to our institute's key endeavours from Ittiam, one of Bengaluru's own world class technology companies," remarked Srikanth Krishnan Iyer, Associate Dean, Undergraduate Program (BTech), on this announcement.

"We are extremely grateful to Ittiam Systems for supporting the establishment of the Equitable AI lab at CSA. The lab will focus on foundational aspects of fairness, scalability, and explainability in AI, and seek to uplift research capabilities in India. This new collaboration is a continuation of Ittiam's ongoing support for infrastructural activities at CSA," said Vinod Ganapathy, Chair, CSA.

"We are delighted to extend our ongoing collaborations with Ittiam Systems to promote advanced research in AI. We are also grateful to them for supporting our new BTech program in Mathematics & Computing which is training the next generation of young leaders in research and innovation," said Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc.

"This opportunity to partner with IISc represents a great pride and privilege for Ittiam and Ittians, many of whom are alumni of the Indian Institute of Science. We are a unique company in India's technology landscape focused on IP creation and recognized globally by our customers and partners. The latest advances in Computing, Machine Learning and Generative AI are at the heart of Ittiam's products and solutions. The time is most appropriate now for Ittiam to extend its ongoing collaboration with IISc to a critical area of research in fairness and explainability in AI and towards supporting the future technology talent base of our country," commented Srini Rajam, Chairman and CEO of Ittiam Systems.

The agreement encompasses funding support from Ittiam to IISc for three years, with potential to continue beyond for a longer duration.

