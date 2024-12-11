Mumbai, December 11: A preliminary police investigation into the deadly BEST bus crash in Mumbai’s Kurla has revealed that the driver, Sanjay More, lacked proper training and mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes, leading to the tragic accident. The crash, which occurred on Monday night, December 9, claimed seven lives and injured 43 others.

The incident took place when the driver of the BEST bus on route 332 lost control of the vehicle and rammed into pedestrians and multiple vehicles near the congested Kurla railway station. The bus continued to speed through the narrow road, eventually crashing into the wall of a residential society. Mumbai BEST Bus Crash: Toll Reaches 7 in Kurla Accident; Rookie Bus Driver Sanjay More Arrested.

Driver Sanjay More Was Not Trained, Pressed Accelerator Instead of Brakes

Investigating officials disclosed that the driver, Sanjay More, who was on a contract, had joined the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) on December 1. Regional Transport Office officials attributed the accident to human error and insufficient training to operate the Electronic Vehicle (EV). Mumbai BEST Bus Crash: Sanjay More Remanded in Police Custody Till December 21; Trained for Only 10 Days Before Being Deployed, Lacked EV Driving Skills, Reveals Probe.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment the bus lost control and collided with several vehicles. The CCTV footage shows the BEST bus navigating a narrow road with parked vehicles on both sides. An autorickshaw and two individuals conversing nearby are also visible. As the bus moves forward, it speeds through the passage, colliding with the auto and one of the individuals. The out-of-control bus continues to crash into more vehicles, injuring both pedestrians and those inside the vehicles.

