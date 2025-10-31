BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited (NSE: IKS), a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider, today announced strong growth in Q2 FY26. IKS Health, its care enablement platform focused on supporting physician enterprises primarily in the US, reported robust financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights:

"The second quarter was a period of significant strategic execution and strong financial performance for IKS Health. Our results underscore the growing market demand for our Care Enablement Platform as health systems increasingly recognize the need to holistically address administrative, clinical, and financial challenges," said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder & Global CEO, IKS Health. "A key highlight of this quarter was the launch of our Agentic AI platform on Google Cloud and native integration of Scribble Now, our ambient AI scribing solution, into revenue cycle management, coding, and clinical documentation workflows, creating the industry's first connected encounter-to-reimbursement platform and winning the 2025 Dora Award from Google Cloud Award for 'Augmenting Human Expertise with AI'. We have also significantly accelerated the execution of our AI strategy, marked by the appointment of our new Chief AI Officer. These accomplishments reflect our unwavering commitment to augmenting human expertise to deliver unparalleled clinical, financial, and operational excellence to our clients."

Nithya Balasubramanian, Group CFO, IKS Health, said, "IKS Health's strong Q2 FY26 financial performance, highlighted by a 22% year-over-year Revenue, 43% EBITDA and 60% PAT growth reflects our continued focus on driving consistent, profitable growth. The improvement in our EBITDA margin showcases the scalability of our platform and disciplined capital management. As we progress, we will maintain this balanced approach--preserving margin strength while investing strategically to support sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value."

Business Highlights

IKS Health continues to grow its reach and impact through strategic partnerships, highlighting new and expanded collaborations that advance financial performance, growth, and clinical efficiency for healthcare providers.

* Advent Health: Expanded partnership with legacy client Advent Health to include VBC offerings. Advent Health is a national system with 100,000+ team members and 2,000+ care sites nationwide.

* Revere Health: New partnership representing a significant investment in modernization and technology for billing, collections and denial prevention services. Revere Health is Utah's largest independent physician-led group, with 30+ specialties across 100+ locations.

* The Jackson Clinic: New partnership which includes revenue cycle and clinical support in the outpatient multispeciality setting to take on administrative tasks and support clinical efficiencies. The Jackson Clinic is an independent multispecialty outpatient group practice in Tennessee with more than 120 physicians in 25 medical and surgical specialties.

* Leading Cardiology Group: Expanded partnership with a rapidly expanding Cardiology group in the U.S. for the platform to drive revenue performance and mitigate operational inefficiencies.

Recognition, Awards and Partnerships

* Google Cloud DORA Award 2025 for Augmenting Human Expertise with AI

* D&B's Business Enterprises of Tomorrow 2025 Award for Digital Solutions (Mid-corporate category)

* Black Book Top-Rated Health Information Management Vendor 2026 for Outsourced Coding & Computer Assisted Coding Managed Services

* Launch of Agentic AI platform on Google Cloud to reduce administrative burden by transforming healthcare workflows

* Scribble clinical documentation solutions live in the Connection Hub on the Epic Showroom

Safe Harbour

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects may be seen as forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actuals to differ materially from such statements. It is not possible to undertake to update any such statement that may have been made from time to time.

