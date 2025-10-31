Bengaluru, October 31: A complaint has been lodged with the police suspecting the involvement of a daughter and her friends in the murder of her mother. The complaint was filed by the deceased woman’s sister at the Subramanyapura Police Station in Bengaluru on Friday, and the police have begun an investigation. The deceased is identified as 34-year-old Netravathi, a resident of Uttarahalli, near Subramanyapura in Bengaluru. Anita K, a resident of KTM Layout, sister of the deceased has lodged a complaint in this regard against five people including the deceased woman’s daughter and her friends.

All accused are minors aged between 16 and 17 year and all are school drop outs. The deceased woman Nethravathi worked as a helper in V Nest loan recovery company. Bengaluru Shocker: Shop Owner and Staff Drag, Kick, and Slap Woman in Broad Daylight for Allegedly Stealing Sarees Near KR Market; Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

A case has been registered under Sections 103(1) read with 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to police the incident had taken place between 10.30 p.m. on October 25 and 12 noon on October 27. The complaint was lodged in this regard on the night of October 30.

According to police, the complainant, Anita, appeared at the station and lodged a complaint stating that on October 27, her younger sister Netravathi, was found dead by hanging. She expressed suspicion regarding the circumstances of her sister’s death. Based on her complaint, a case was registered at Subramanyapura Police Station as unnatural death under Section 194(3)(iv) of BNSS. Bengaluru Shocker: Architecture Student Dies by Suicide; Family Accuses 3 of His Classmates of ‘Harassing’ Their Son on College WhatsApp Group, Case Registered.

Later, on October 29, the complainant again appeared at the station and reported that since the day of her sister’s death, the deceased's daughter had been missing. Based on this, a case was registered under Section 137(2) of BNS-2023.

Police stated, on October 30, around 1.30 p.m., Netravathi's daughter returned home and stated that on October 25, around 10.30 p.m., while she and her mother were at home, her friends had come over. When Netravathi said she would call the police about their visit, they strangled her mother with a towel, dragged her into another room, and hanged her with a saree from the ceiling fan.

The daughter claimed that her friends then threatened her with a knife, warning her not to tell anyone, and left. She said she was very frightened and went to stay at her friend’s house. After learning of her mother’s death, she returned home that day.

Therefore, it appeared that the deceased’s daughter had left home on last Saturday night and had been hiding somewhere for 3–4 days. Based on her statement, the complainant expressed suspicion that the daughter, along with her friends, had murdered her sister Netravathi for some reason and hanged her to make it appear as suicide, the police stated.

The complainant requested that legal action be taken against the accused and justice be given to her sister. The police have taken up the case for investigation.

