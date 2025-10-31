Kolkata, October 31: Visitors to the famous Mahakal Temple in Darjeeling will now have to follow a new dress code. The temple authorities have banned women from wearing mini-skirts and short dresses inside the shrine premises, introducing a rental system for ghagras and long skirts instead.

The directive, implemented by the Mahakal Mandir Puja and Welfare Committee (MMPWC), aims to maintain the sanctity of the revered site located atop Observatory Hill near Chowrasta, a popular attraction for both Indian and foreign tourists, Times of India reported. Ujjain: Birthday Celebration Inside Mahakaleshwar Temple Premises Causes Stir, 10 Employees Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

“The Mahakal Mandir is a sacred place of worship visited by people from across the world. Wearing short dresses does not complement the sanctity of the temple,” said Meghraj Rai, president of the committee.

To ensure compliance, the temple has started offering rental ghagras and long skirts at its donation counter. Visitors can borrow them by paying an INR 100 security deposit, of which INR 75 is refunded upon return. The remaining INR 25 is charged as a usage fee. ‘Who Would Accept the Responsibility’: Mamata Banerjee Hits Out at BJP Over Rising Incidents of Suicide From Fear of SIR-NRC in West Bengal.

According to temple officials, the proceeds from the rentals will go toward welfare initiatives such as providing food and medicines to cancer and TB patients, and supporting the education of children from underprivileged families.

The new rule, however, has sparked debate, with several questioning why no similar restrictions were imposed on men wearing shorts. Committee member Gazmer said the dress code is currently “on trial” and will be reviewed based on public feedback.

The Mahakal Temple is a unique shrine that houses idols of both Hindu deities and Lord Buddha, reflecting the cultural harmony of the hills.

Earlier this month, during her visit to North Bengal for flood relief operations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited the temple and announced plans to build a similar Mahakal temple in Siliguri as part of a proposed convention centre project.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

