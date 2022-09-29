New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): INALSA has launched its Dual Basket Air Fryer First time in India on September 24, 2022 and it will be available with Offline Retailers as well as Amazon & Flipkart.

The brand is all set to offer amazing deals for customers who purchase Dual Zone Air Fryer. This Diwali if consumers/buyers are willing to purchase a smart Air Fryer with Dual Baskets with the maximum XL Capacity and endless Pre set cooking functions this Air fryer from INALSA is a perfect fit.

Below are some impressive features of this product.

- A KITCHEN MUST HAVE: INALSA Nutri Fry Dual Zone comes with the power of 2100 Watts and is perfect for quick delicious meals, preparing side dishes, appetizers, full chicken and more. Great addition to any kitchen.- 2 INDEPENDENT BASKETS: The original Air Fryer with 2 independent baskets, the XL air fryer lets you cook 2 foods, 2 ways, at the same time, eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer.- SYNC FINISH & SYNC BASKET: Dual Zone Technology allows you to choose between the Sync Finish feature, which unlocks cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, and a Sync basket feature to easily copy settings across both zones for full 10 L capacity.- 11-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Includes 11 versatile cooking programs: air frying wings, roasting chicken, baking cookies or toasting rolls to dehydrating crispy veggie chips.- XL CAPACITY: The 10 L baskets capacity fits your biggest, extra-large meals. All in one compact appliance that cooks more for family meals, parties & gatherings while taking up less countertop space capacity.- SEPARATE HEATING ZONES: 2 independent 5 L zones have their own cooking baskets, cyclonic fans, and rapid heaters. So, you can maximize and master mealtime and makes cooking crowd-worthy meals even easier.- Fully Digital: The search for simple one-touch cooking has come to an end. With INALSA Nutri Fry Dual Zone air fryer that comes with Intelligent touch Control, you can seamlessly select your preset, program your time and temperature, and start air frying in seconds.- SAFER: This air fryer comes with built in Auto Shut Off function that prevents overcooking.- HEALTHY & EFFICIENT: Cook your food up to 50 per cent faster than a traditional oven and reduce your food's oil content with Light to No Oil and still same crispy taste without health drawback.- WIDE TEMPERATURE RANGE: Upto 200o temperature allows you to gently remove moisture from foods or quickly cook and crisp foods with convection heat.

Links to buy:

https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0B5ZS6GDK/

https://www.flipkart.com/inalsa-nutri-fry-dual-zone-2100w-xl-10litres-capacity-digital-display-air-fryer/p/itm6e57e289bff5a?pid=AFRGHGJJQHVR3HA6&lid=LSTGSTG7XZDUKTVF32YHQCUZK&marketplace=FLIPKART&q=Inalsa%20Excel%202%20burne

INALSA is a subsidiary of Taurus Group, headquartered in Spain, which is one of the most popular brands in Europe with its innovative product range of appliances since 1962. Taurus Group's operational activity is already spread across 100 countries and is managed by a team of 3000 committed, motivated and dynamic young people coming from diverse backgrounds.

INALSA has been making every effort to offer high quality products and professional services to its customers. At INALSA, as products comply with stringent GS, CE, RoHS, ISI test standards and are manufactured under ISO quality systems at different production centers, the strict quality testing norms makes us accomplish the best in class material and product designs. Quality and innovation has always been the hallmark of INALSA ever since its inception.

INALSA is the pioneer in food processors and launched it in India around thirty years ago and still enjoys the leadership position in this category. Currently, its range expanded to over 30 product categories with more than 200 SKUs.

