New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): India's overall coal production has gone up by 47 per cent to 893.08 million tonnes during the last nine years, the Ministry of Coal said in a release Friday.

Coal production of 893.08 MT in 2022-23 was the highest in the country's history.

As per the recently finalised 'Action Plan for 2023-24' by the Ministry of Coal, the coal production target for fiscal 2023-24 is 1,012 million tonnes by enhancing overall production, efficiency, sustainability and adopting new technologies.

'Mission Coking Coal' was launched by the government in August 2021, to develop a roadmap that would suggest ways to augment the production and utilization of domestic coking coal in India by 2030. (ANI)

