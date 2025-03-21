New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): India has achieved a historic milestone by surpassing 1 billion tonnes in coal production, marking a significant step towards meeting the country's growing energy demands, Union Minister For Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

The Union Coal and Mines Minister added in a post on X that leveraging advanced technologies and efficient mining practices, India has not only boosted production but also prioritized sustainable and responsible mining.

He said this remarkable achievement is set to fuel economic growth, support the nation's power needs, and pave the way for a brighter, energy-secure future for all Indians.

In the post, the Union Minister added, "India has crossed a monumental 1 BILLION TONNES of coal production! With cutting-edge technologies and efficient methods, we've not only increased production but also ensured sustainable and responsible mining. This achievement will fuel our increasing power demands, drive economic growth, and ensure a brighter future for every Indian."

According to official data released by the Ministry of Coal last month, with the fifth-largest geological coal reserves globally and as the second-largest consumer, coal continues to be an indispensable energy source, contributing to 55 per cent of the national energy mix.

The coal sector remains a cornerstone of India's energy security, playing a vital role in the country's industrial and economic growth.

Approximately 74 per cent of power generation in India relies on Thermal Power Plants (TPPs), reaffirming the need for a robust and sustainable coal sector, said the Minister.

Among the eight core industries, coal has exhibited the highest growth rate, recording a 5.3 per cent increase in December 2024 compared to the previous year.

Additionally, the coal sector accounts for about 50 per cent of freight revenue for Indian Railways and provides direct employment to nearly 4.78 lakh individuals.

As per the ministry, the coal sector is embracing sustainability with large-scale afforestation efforts, with over 54.06 lakh saplings planted across 2,372 hectares in 2024. Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, over 1 million saplings were planted at 332 locations in 11 states.

Additionally, 4,695 hectares of land have been identified for Accredited Compensatory Afforestation, and a total of 18,513 LKL of treated mine water has been provided to over 18.63 lakh people across 1,055 villages over the past five years.

Coal gasification is emerging as a key strategy for energy security, with a target of 100 MT by 2030. The Government has approved an Rs 8,500 crore incentive scheme to support coal gasification projects across public and private sectors, the ministry said in February.

The introduction of the National Coal Mine Safety Report Portal and the Mine Closure Portal ensures responsible and transparent mining practices.

The Ministry is also considering the establishment of a Coal Trading Exchange to create a competitive and transparent market, further modernizing the sector, the Coal Ministry said last month. (ANI)

