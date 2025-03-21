Mumbai, March 21: India’s finance sector is likely to come to a standstill in the coming week as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a nationwide two-day strike starting March 24. The strike follows unsuccessful negotiations with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) over key demands, including better recruitment, job regularisation, and a five-day work week. Public and private sector banks, along with regional rural banks, are expected to see disruptions in services.

As the strike looms, customers are advised to plan financial activities in advance, as banking operations will be severely affected. While ATM and online banking services will continue, larger or time-sensitive transactions could be delayed. The UFBU, representing over eight lakh bank employees, is also demanding a rollback of performance-linked incentive policies and better job security for workers. As banking operations face an extended disruption, here’s everything you need to know about the bank strike. Bank Strike on March 24-25: From 5-Day Work Week to Adequate Recruitment and Withdrawal of DFS Directives, Check List of Demands From Bank Employees.

Back Strike Date in March 2025

The nationwide bank strike is scheduled for March 24 and 25, impacting banking operations across public and private sector banks. Since March 22 is a fourth Saturday and March 23 is a Sunday, customers may face disruptions for four consecutive days. Bank Strike in India Date: Banking Services To Be Affected From March 22 to 25 As Union Calls for Nationwide Strike, Know Their Demands Here.

Unions' Demands for Bank Strike

Sufficient Recruitment: Ensure adequate staffing across all job cadres in banks to improve branch services. Regularisation of Temporary Employees: Convert temporary positions to permanent roles for job security. Five-Day Work Week: Implement a five-day work week in banks, aligning with other sectors. Withdrawal of Directives: Revoke recent directives related to performance reviews and the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Employee Safety: Ensure the safety of bank officers and staff against assaults and abusive behaviour by the public. Filling Vacant Positions: Fill vacant workmen/officer director posts in public sector banks. Gratuity Act Amendment: Raise the gratuity ceiling to INR 25 lakh, similar to government employees, and exempt it from income tax. Stop Outsourcing: End the outsourcing of permanent jobs within the banking sector. End Unfair Labour Practices: Address and stop any unfair labour practices affecting bank employees.

List of Banking Services To Be Affected

Cash Transactions: Withdrawals and deposits may be delayed or unavailable. Cheque Processing: The clearing of cheques could be disrupted or delayed. Remittances: Transfer of funds, including domestic and international remittances, may be affected. Advances/Loans: Processing of loans, including disbursements and approvals, could be delayed. Customer Support: Assistance via branches and call centers may be limited. Banking Operations: Regular banking activities, including account opening and updates, could experience delays. ATM Services: While ATMs may remain operational, cash availability could vary depending on location. Online Banking: Digital services such as fund transfers and bill payments will remain functional, though larger or urgent transactions might experience delays.

In conclusion, the upcoming two-day bank strike on March 24 and 25 is expected to cause significant disruptions across India's banking sector, affecting a wide range of services. While digital banking may offer some continuity, essential services like cash transactions, cheque processing, and loan approvals will face delays. Customers are advised to plan ahead and complete any time-sensitive transactions before the strike dates to avoid inconvenience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2025 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).