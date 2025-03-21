Abbotsford, BC, Canada

A groundbreaking clinical study conducted by the Applied Science and Performance Institute (ASPI, Tampa, FL) confirmed the safety of Geranylgeraniol (GG) supplementation and its potential in increasing testosterone levels significantly in men with low levels. The study is published in Nutraceuticals and is one of the primary studies that tests the safety of the dietary ingredient Geranylgeraniol, a naturally occurring compound, in humans.

This 8-week randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-escalated study of annatto-derived geranylgeraniol was conducted on 66 healthy subjects to assess the effect of GG on blood safety and hormone markers in healthy adults. The subjects (both males and females) aged between 30 - 49 were supplemented with either GG or a placebo for 8 weeks.

American River Nutrition's patented GG-Gold geranylgeraniol supplement was administered in a dose-escalation manner, with 150 mg daily for the first four weeks and 300 mg daily for the next four weeks. The findings highlight the potential of Geranylgeraniol for male health, particularly for those dealing with low testosterone levels due to hormonal imbalances or aging.

Details of the Study

The study was designed to determine the safety of GG supplementation in healthy men and women. Apart from safety, it investigated the impact of the ingredient on hormone levels. Blood chemistry measurements showed no significant changes in comprehensive blood panels, including measures of liver and kidney function, red blood cell counts, or white blood cell stability, among other key health markers. The study showed no severe or concerning adverse events, further confirming the safety of GG at the administered doses.

During the exploratory phase of the trial, an interesting finding emerged, particularly among a subgroup of men with total testosterone levels below 700 ng/dL. In these men, GG supplementation led to a significant rise in total testosterone (+7.5%), free testosterone (+15.0%), and bioavailable testosterone (+14.8%) by the 8th week of the study. 700 ng/dL is a commonly accepted threshold for normal testosterone levels. The levels decreased in the placebo group. The increase of free and bioavailable testosterone suggests that GG may play a vital role in supporting testosterone production in men with low testosterone levels.

GG - A Potential Natural Solution for Low Testosterone

Research suggests that low testosterone affects many men as they age. The estimates for 2025 indicate that up to 6.5 million American men aged 30-79 will experience symptomatic androgen deficiency, which represents a 38% increase compared to the estimates from the year 2000.

Low testosterone levels can lead to issues such as infertility, sexual dysfunction, fatigue, reduced muscle mass, type 2 diabetes, fat accumulation, cardiovascular disease risk, and cognitive changes. It is thus essential to keep testosterone levels in check for overall well-being. Existing testosterone replacement therapies (TRT), commonly used to treat hypogonadism (low testosterone), may lead to blood thickening, increase in prostate volume, and peripheral edema as common side effects. The outcomes from this study suggest that GG could be a safer and natural alternative for those who wish to enhance their testosterone levels.

Geranylgeraniol GG is an endogenous nutrient in humans. It is an essential compound synthesised in the mevalonate pathway and helps in the synthesis of skeletal muscle protein, CoQ10, vitamin K2, and testosterone in mammals. GG also plays a critical role in metabolic processes in the body, such as ATP generation and healthy mitochondrial function. It is an essential building block in bone health, muscle health, and hormone regulation.

Studies suggest that GG could activate the cAMP/PKA pathway, a crucial mechanism in the body’s production of testosterone. By boosting the function of steroidogenic proteins, GG may help support natural testosterone levels, especially in men with lower testosterone levels.

Next Steps: Further Research on Testosterone Enhancement

The results from the recent clinical trial on GG-Gold geranylgeraniol open new opportunities for studying GG as a natural testosterone booster, particularly for older men or those with lower testosterone levels.

Link to the Study:

The Effects of Geranylgeraniol on Blood Safety and Sex Hormone Profiles in Healthy Adults: A Dose-Escalation, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial

Doi: 10.3390/nutraceuticals3040043

