India and Russia Discussed the Development of Their Megacities at the BRICS Urban Future Forum in Moscow

New Delhi [India], September 22: The BRICS Urban Future Forum "Cloud City" has concluded in Moscow. The forum was held for the third time, and this year robotics and artificial intelligence were among the key themes. On September 17-18, experts discussed prospects for the technological development of urban infrastructure, revolutionary approaches to digitalizing the urban environment, the role of robots in the modern metropolis, and the risks of the rapidly approaching digital future for residents of BRICS cities. Over the course of two days, the forum was attended by more than 13,000 people from 42 countries.

The event welcomed 29 delegations from 21 countries, with guests arriving in the Russian capital from India, China, the UAE, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa, Qatar, Turkey, Hungary, and other states across Europe, South America, and Africa. The business program of more than 50 sessions brought together leading global experts in innovation, technology, urbanism, and futurology, as well as business and government representatives from India.

At the session "The Technological Framework of the City: The Space of the Future," global city leaders discussed how modern technologies form the basis for urban competitiveness, as well as issues of the hybrid economy, digital infrastructure, robotics, and platform solutions that are shaping the megacities of tomorrow. One of the key speakers was Harpreet Kaur Babla, Mayor of Chandigarh (India).

"The development of a modern city is not only about buildings. It is about creating a sustainable ecosystem fueled by technology, inclusivity, and innovation," said Harpreet Kaur Babla.

According to her, today Chandigarh is the safest city in the country:

"We are creating a holistic city with a high quality of life. Our strategy makes Chandigarh attractive for talented professionals and families. We focus on social and cultural life, education, healthcare, and the smart city concept. Technologies help us improve transport, waste management, and public safety systems, creating a cleaner, safer, and more efficient environment for all residents," she said.

Robotics and artificial intelligence became a central theme of the forum. Indian experts shared their forecasts and highlighted the main challenges we face in a world full of smart machines. Anagh Singh, Vice President of Singularity VC India, emphasized that for Russia, whose economy relies on natural resources, the introduction of AI is especially important. He noted that in India such technologies are already being applied in geochemical analysis, resource management, and oil and gas safety.

"Robots, drones, and automated systems help reduce accidents and protect workers' lives. Risks are always present, but we need to start large-scale implementation and build state-business partnerships, because the demand for AI will only grow," Singh stressed.

Jayakrishnan Trivikraman, Founder and CEO of ASIMOV Robotics, offered an impressive forecast for global robotization:

"By 2027 there will be 15 million robots in the world, and by 2060 -- three billion, with a global population of around 10 billion. That means every third 'inhabitant' of the planet will be a robot."

According to him, humanity will have to learn to coexist and evolve together with machines, creating new systems and bringing together the efforts of politicians, engineers, and diplomats.

The expert also noted the unique mentality of Muscovites, which he said could be a major advantage for integrating robots into infrastructure:

"This is my first time in Moscow, and people here are incredibly friendly, they speak from the heart. This is important, especially at a time when robots strive to resemble humans -- people must preserve their humanity," said Trivikraman.

This year the forum gathered more than 460 speakers and delegates -- government officials, urbanists, futurists, architects, and other experts shaping the agenda for the cities of the future.

Key speakers also included: Yanis Varoufakis, author of the concept of technofeudalism; Rae Kwon Chung, Nobel Peace Prize laureate; and Dr. Kate Barker, Chief Futurist of NEOM, strategic advisor to the UAE government and Fortune 500 companies, who shared the concepts underpinning one of the most ambitious megaprojects -- the city of NEOM in Saudi Arabia.

"We are delegating decision-making to AI. It will manage resources and even help resolve family disputes for the 9 million residents of the city of the future. The main challenge is how ethical and transparent such governance will be," Barker said.

"For us, AI is first and foremost a companion. Each person will have an AI twin with your skills. It constantly monitors your health and suggests which competencies to develop -- for example, via contact lenses. NEOM is conceived as a laboratory for these ideas, and as a reason for a global conversation about the boundaries of artificial intelligence in governing society."

Alongside discussions on the future of megacities, the forum hosted the BRICS Urban Innovation Award ceremony. The award categories covered areas such as smart cities, climate initiatives, digital healthcare, artificial intelligence, and robotics. The award was established by the BRICS Urban Future Forum "Cloud City" and the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the participation of experts from the UN's specialized digital technologies agency -- the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The jury included Rae Kwon Chung, Nobel Peace Prize laureate; Natalia Mochu, ITU Regional Director for the CIS; Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Nicholas Yu, Executive Director of the Guangzhou Institute for Urban Innovation; and other distinguished experts in the field of urban innovation.

In the category "Women's Empowerment," Chandigarh (India) received the award for the "Udaan" project focused on skills development and digital integration led by women. The award was presented to Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla by Natalia Mochu, ITU Regional Director for the CIS.

Moscow won in the category "Human-Centered Robotics." The jury praised Russia's capital for its global leadership in comprehensive urban robotics and advanced autonomous systems, highlighting the launch of the driverless tram, the autonomous cleaning robot "Pixel," and the robotic monitoring system for construction sites. The award was presented to Moscow by Dr. Kate Barker, Chief Futurist of one of the world's most ambitious city-of-the-future projects, NEOM in Saudi Arabia.

Robots themselves played a central role at the event -- the forum featured more than 35 devices with various functions. One of the mechanical highlights was the Russian cleaning robot "Pixel," presented in a new model equipped with a vacuum system for cleaning debris in parks and city streets. The upgraded Pixel model allows for more effective handling of dust and foliage, particularly during seasonal transitions -- an innovation of special importance for municipal services.

For the first time, robots also became part of the business program. At the session "City, AI, and Robots: Readiness for the Transition to a Hybrid World," the humanoid robot Ardi shared its vision of a reality where artificial intelligence and robots are an integral part of urban infrastructure, while the robot Avatar -- whose emotions and speech were transmitted in real time from a human operator -- served as the virtual moderator of the forum's business program.

