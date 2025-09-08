New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): India's trade deal negotiations are set to gain momentum this week with multiple bilateral engagements underway, including fresh rounds with the European Union (EU).

An EU negotiations team has already arrived in New Delhi and formally began talks today, sources said.

According to a government official, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will meet the European Union's Trade Commissioner on Friday to review the ongoing discussions for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Trade talks with New Zealand, Chile, and Peru are "progressing well," a source said.

Talks with Qatar have also entered an advanced phase with both sides are expected to conclude the terms of reference for a proposed FTA early next month, the sources said.

Sources further indicated that Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal may travel to Qatar in the first week of October, to advance these discussions.

India has over the past 5 years inked several trade deals, that include the India-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) implemented in 2021, the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) in 2022, the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) in 2024, and the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed in 2025, which is yet to come into force.

The India-European Union Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) is expected to be implemented later this year once all parties complete their ratification processes.

Meanwhile, India is in talks for several other agreements, including the India-EU FTA, India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), India-Sri Lanka Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement, India-Peru FTA, India-Chile CEPA, India-New Zealand FTA, and a bilateral trade agreement with the United States.

Negotiations for a comprehensive trade deal between India and Oman, which commenced in 2023, have been concluded recently. (ANI)

