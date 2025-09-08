The craze around Ashneer Grover’s new reality TV venture Rise and Fall is only growing and episode gave fans a heartfelt moment that stood out amid the game’s high-stakes drama. Cricketer Anaya Bangar one of the show’s 15 celebrity contestants, opened up about her journey in a candid conversation with Dhanashree Verma. ‘Rise and Fall’: Who Is Ananya Bangar? Trans Cricketer Makes Reality TV Debut on Amazon MX Player’s Show With Glamorous Entry, Sharing Powerful Journey (View Post)

Anaya Bangar About Her Cricketing Career – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnayaBangarFC (@teamanayabangar)

Anaya Bangar Talks Cricket With Dhanashree Verma

While seated together, Dhanashree pointed out Sanjay Bangar’s connection to cricket. “That's Sanjay Bangar. He is the co-manager of the Indian cricket team,” Anaya shared. To this, Dhanashree replied, “Oh, okay. Oh, nice. I know him very well. Yeah. We were together in one of the teams when he was coaching RCB.” Anaya smiled and said, “Yeah. Correct. Oh, lovely. Oh, nice.” Curious about Anaya's own journey, Dhanashree asked, “Are you also planning to join a team or how is it like? How is it?” Anaya replied with honesty, “Yeah, I'm still playing but there's a long story. I can tell you later.” Dhanashree, respecting her comfort, responded, “Take it easy. Take care. Let her be. Comfortable. Yeah.” This simple yet warm exchange gave viewers a rare peek into Anaya Bangar’s ongoing cricketing ambitions, proving that Rise and Fall is more than just a game of luxury and survival it’s a stage where real stories unfold. ‘Rise & Fall’: Arjun Bijlani Pledges To Help Friend, Promises INR 10 Lakh From Prize Money.

Watch ‘Rise and Fall’

Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the reality show features 15 celebrities living under one roof but in a divided house “Rulers” living in luxury while “Workers” struggle in a bare-basics basement. Featuring names like Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda, Aditya Narayan, Pawan Singh, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, Aarush Bhola, Aahana Kumra, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Bali, Akriti Negi and Noorin Sha, the show promises 42 days of unpredictable twists, shifting alliances and power struggles. Rise and Fall airs daily on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2025 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).