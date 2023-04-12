Paris [France], April 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, while addressing India-France Business Summit and CEOs Roundtable in Paris, told participants and delegates that there is a huge delta of opportunities in India and invited them to leverage on them.

The Embassy of India in Paris, in association with the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Mouvement des entreprises de France(MEDEF) and the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry(IFCCI), organised the Business Summit and CEOs Roundtable on Tuesday (local time).

More than 50 CEOs from Indian and French companies participated at the CEOs Roundtable which was addressed by Minister Goyal and the Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad, Government of France, Olivier Becht. Sectors such as agriculture, tourism, defence, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and aerospace were also represented at the roundtable.

"We are one the largest consumers of goods and services. Exports of goods and services are growing by over 50 per cent and we hope to continue this growth trajectory. We hope to see our exports of goods and services to triple from USD 765 billion to USD 2 trillion by 2030," Minister Goyal told participants.

Notably, India's total exports crossed USD 750 billion in 2022-23, the highest ever by the country. In the past six-to-seven years, India's exports have risen by about 75 per cent, as compared to 28 per cent at the global level.

"India being the world's most populous country has the potential to attract numerous manufacturing activities, already, many French companies are actively engaged in India, and there is tremendous untapped potential for further collaboration," Becht said.

Sessions were held on 'Building a green future'; Critical and Emerging Technologies: The New Strategic Frontier; 'Defence Cooperation: Securing a Shared Future Through Atmanirbhar Bharat' and France and India: Springboard to Europe and Indo-Pacific.

During the session new energy, the participants discussed ways in how businesses could tap opportunities in green transition; new technologies in various areas - renewable energy, mobility, buildings, infrastructure, construction, energy efficiency, industrial processes, and agriculture.

Critical and Emerging Technologies: The New Strategic Frontier

Collaboration and competition are growing around critical and emerging technologies, including advanced computing, communications and networking technology, advanced materials, engine technology, space technologies and systems, sensors, renewable energy technology, semiconductors and microelectronics, directed energy, and hypersonics.

As two countries with strong belief in sovereignty and strategic autonomy, the session highlighted ways on which India and France can enhance their cooperation in critical and emerging technologies; complementarities between the two countries and opportunities therein; recommendations on increasing India-France Technology Cooperation.

Defence Cooperation: Securing a Shared Future Through Atmanirbhar Bharat

The evolving geopolitics, including the growing challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, and the emergence of contests in new domains such as Space and cyberspace, have further increased the salience of this partnership.

France has been a longstanding and increasingly important source of defence platforms, equipment and technology for India. The Session brought out how we go beyond assembly and also develop and design defence technologies; specific defence platforms and equipment where we see the maximum potential for the India-France partnership. (ANI)

