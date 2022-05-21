Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave by THE BRAND STORY Media

New Delhi (India), May 21 (ANI/PNN): THE BRAND STORY recently organized "Indian Brand Leadership Conclave 2022" at Sheraton, New Delhi; the Conclave was woven around the contemporary theme - "Embracing Change - The New Normal," and the evening was marked by insightful keynotes, panel discussions, and the celebration of Indian brands and leaders.

The Conclave was graced by an impeccable and unparalleled line-up of guests from various industries. Chief Guest Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State, Ministry of Steel and Rural Development (GOI); the Guests of Honour Kabir Bedi (International Actor and Author), Sameep Shastri (Chairman, IIGL and President, CYL). Vinit Goenka (Spokesperson (BJP- Delhi State) and Author), Laxmi Narayan Tripathi (Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar, Kinnar Akhaada, and Transgender Rights Activist). The guests were presented with the 'LEADER OF HOPE' citation for their respective contributions to society, youth empowerment, and business.

The day saw leading brands and leaders being felicitated and awarded for their achievements under various categories.

The leaders who were awarded Under the category of Her Power (honours the women achievers of the nation) are

* Shahnaz Husain, Founder, Chairperson and MD, Shahnaz Husain Group

* Dr Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan International Group of Institutions

* Geetha Nagpal, Vice-Chairperson, Krupanidhi Group of Institutions

* Shweta Rohira, Youth Icon and Actor

* Richa Singh, Managing Director (India and the Middle East), Natural Diamond Council

* Pushpi Singh, Founder, FINORBIT Global

The leaders felicitated with the 'Leader of Hope' citation were

* Zainab Patel, Chief Inclusion and Diversity, Pernod Ricard India

* Vinkesh Gulati, President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Association

* Shibani Kashyap, Youth Icon, Singer and Composer

* Abhijit Pati, CEO and Director, Bharat Aluminium Company Limited

* Dr hc. Mario Schmidt, Managing Director, Lingel Windows and Door Technology Pvt. Ltd.) was awarded the Most Trusted Leader of the nation.

Brands awarded under the category of India's Most Iconic Brand

* Flamingo (Ascent Meditech): With a presence in 55+ countries, Flamingo offers world-class Orthopaedics, Wound-care and Mobility products.

* BSE Limited: Formerly known as the 'Bombay Stock Exchange,' BSE is India's oldest and Asia's fastest stock exchange, with many firsts to its credit.

* Embassy Property Developments Pvt. Ltd.: India's leading Real estate player in commercial, residential and industrial spaces, with a reputation for flawless delivery.

* Fenesta Building Systems: One of India's largest windows and doors brands, with a presence in 300+ cities.

* Indofil Industries Limited: India's leading agrochemical brand, with an export presence in 120+ countries.

* Tata Shaktee: A leading name in the galvanized corrugated sheets, and roofing solutions, from the house of Tata.

* The Bhawanipur Education Society College (BESC): A state-of-the-art college offering a contemporary curriculum to aid the holistic development of the students.

Brands awarded under the category of India's Most Admirable Brand

* Aditya Educational Institutions: A leading Indian education group offering 150+ courses and delivering excellence in education.

* MM Forging Limited: India's leading Forging company, the company is an epitome of world-class quality in iron and steel forgings products.

* PNB Metlife India Insurance Co. Ltd.: PNB Metlife is India's leading Insurance service provider.

* StockEdge: A must-have tool for investors, StockEdge has a reputation as India's most trusted Stock market research application.

* Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd: India's largest Aluminium producer and a key player championing the cause of making India self-reliant.

Brands awarded under the category India's Leading Brand

* All-Season: One of India's highest-selling IMFL brands from the Oasis Group.

* BookMyJet: An app-driven company that makes accessing the private aircraft and helicopter charter services durable.

* DOLO 650: A quality product from MicroLabs, DOLO 650 is India's answer to the previously MNC-dominant analgesics market.

* ONE OTT iNTERTAINMENT Ltd. (OIL): Driven by unflinching customer focus, ONEOTT is one of India's fastest-growing internet service provider companies.

* Pathkind Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.: From the house of Mankind, Pathkind offers quality diagnostic services at affordable prices in tier 2 and 3 cities.

* NEST-In, Tata Steel: With innovative and faster construction solutions, Nest-In (Tata Steel) is a leading player in India's growth by serving commercial, residential, and industrial segments.

* Coco Dry Fruits: A leading name in the dry fruits segment with packaging as a forte.

Brands awarded under the category Most Trusted Brand of the Nation

* Shahnaz Husain: A leading player that brought the Indian premium ayurvedic beauty products on the global beauty care map.

* Amadeus Labs: A world leader in travel technology for decades.

* Evolis Card Printer India Pvt. Ltd.: A name to reckon as an undisputed global leader in badge and card printer solutions.

* Fortinet Technologies India: A tech leader having pioneered Cyber security and networking solutions for enterprises.

* The Narayana Group: With a legacy of 40+ years, and a presence in 23+ Indian states, The Narayana Group is India's leading education conglomerate.

* Emirates Logistics India: Like its parent company, Emirates Logistics India is redefining the supply chain, freight, logistics, and distribution solutions segment in India.

Young Leader Award (40 under 40)

* Gomathi. S, Co-founder and CEO, AHAGURU Education Technology Pvt. Ltd.

* Nikhil Chandan, Motivational Speaker and Trainer.

India's Greatest Workplace,

* BALCO: For being an ardent advocate for employee growth and empathetic culture.

* PAYTM: For heralding the employee and business growth culture in that order.

* VAJRO: For championing employee-friendly policies in the workplace.

India's Leading Brand - Rising Star 2022,

* Oaken Glow: India's leading IMFL brand from Pernod Ricard enjoying considerable national brand equity.

India's Iconic Brand - Rising Star 2022,

* Dazzle Sportswear: India's only and leading sport and leisurewear brand started by national athletes.

India's Most Admirable Brand - Rising Star

* Rapido: A Pioneer in the Indian Bike taxi market; Rapido is India's first, largest, and fastest-growing player.

Social Impact Award

* Uttez Digital India: The leading technology partner in the world's biggest public internet project (the Delhi Wi-Fi Project).

Under the Category of India's Top Mind, the leaders who got awarded for their unparalleled contribution to the business, and society, are:

* Rajiv Mistry, Founder and MD, Ascent Meditech Ltd.

* Dibyajyoti Pattanaik, Director, Annapurna Finance Pvt. Ltd.

* Praveen Srivastava, Chief of Marketing and Sales, Branded Products and Retail - FP, Tata Steel)

* Ashish Srivastava, Managing Director and CEO, PNB Metlife India Insurance Co. Ltd.

* Yugal Kishore Sharma, CEO, ONEOTT iNTERTAINMENT Limited,

* Deep Malhotra, Chairman and MD, Oasis Group

* Santosh Sharma, Founder and CEO, BookMyJet

* Ganesh Ramamurthy, Managing Director, Evolis Card Printer India Pvt Ltd

* Vidyashankar Krishnan, Vice Chairman and MD, MM Forgings Limited

* Jayant Gundewar, Executive Director, Advance Solutions (India and SAARC) -IngramMicro)

* Saharsh Damani (CEO, FADA)

* Monish Salhotra Founder, EBTL and Ligero Systems

* Amiit Bhagthalia, Founder, Health2Hygiene

* Amit Thapliyal, VP, PeopleStrong

* Unmesh Pawar, Senior HR Leader,

* Ankit Jhamb, Chief Learning Officer, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, & Author

The Brand Story, thanked all the brands and leaders for coming together to honour the flag-bearers of the India Growth Story. The Brand Story also announced the upcoming 'Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022', to be hosted in Dubai.

