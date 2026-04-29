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Agency News Agency News Business News | India's Emerging Startup Powerhouse 2026: From Deep-Tech Innovation to Lifestyle Brands, a New Wave of Disruptors Reshaping Multiple Industries Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], April 29: India's startup ecosystem in 2026 reflects a striking blend of innovation, ambition, and sectoral diversity, spanning deep technology, real estate, digital marketing, aviation training, consumer brands, and experiential lifestyle ventures. From AI-driven defence systems and next-generation marketing platforms to curated dining experiences and scalable consumer goods brands, a new generation of founders is redefining how value is created and delivered across industries.

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New Delhi [India], April 29: India's startup ecosystem in 2026 reflects a striking blend of innovation, ambition, and sectoral diversity, spanning deep technology, real estate, digital marketing, aviation training, consumer brands, and experiential lifestyle ventures. From AI-driven defence systems and next-generation marketing platforms to curated dining experiences and scalable consumer goods brands, a new generation of founders is redefining how value is created and delivered across industries.

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This curated list highlights emerging companies and leaders gaining attention for their distinct vision, execution capabilities, and market impact--showcasing how India's entrepreneurial landscape continues to evolve beyond traditional boundaries into globally competitive, innovation-led growth stories.

1) R. Deepak S.K

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An accomplished Mindset Mentor, IIT-Certified , and IIM Alumnus, has released his latest book, "Thalapathy Vijay Anna's Way: 43 Principles on Life, Success, Failures, Management & Leadership." A recipient of the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam National Award, Deepak brings over a decade of experience in leadership, psychology, and personal development.

Book Link: https://www.amazon.in/dp/9377515114

He holds a Professional Doctorate in Positive Psychology, focusing on success, happiness, and peaceful living through psychology and behavioral science. His research explores well-being and success patterns among high-performing individuals.

Deepak has also undergone advanced training in mindset and high-performance leadership under a Kargil War veteran(Ex Indian Army) and a Singapore-based mentor associated with Mount Everest expeditions and Formula One professionals.

Inspired by the journey of Vijay, the book traces his transformation from a reserved individual to a widely admired public figure, highlighting his discipline, resilience, values, and strong connection with people.

More than a tribute, the book presents 43 actionable principles to help readers overcome challenges, build resilience, and achieve meaningful success. Notably, Deepak donates 100% of his royalties to charitable(Physically and Mentally Challenged Children & Elderly). The book is now available on Amazon.

2) Navbharat Niwas

Navbharat Niwas is redefining India's real estate landscape with a strong focus on transparency, trust, and client value. In a market where clarity is essential, the company ensures a seamless property-buying experience by maintaining complete openness in pricing, documentation, and processes--eliminating confusion and hidden costs.

For Navbharat Niwas, real estate goes beyond transactions; it is about fulfilling aspirations. Whether it's a first-time buyer or an investor, clients receive end-to-end guidance at every stage.

A key strength lies in its diverse portfolio, offering both affordable and luxury properties without compromising on quality, catering to varied needs and budgets.

Under the leadership of Prince Dhariwal and Gaurav Gupta, the company continues to grow with a vision rooted in innovation, integrity, and customer satisfaction.

Navbharat Niwas is not just building properties--it is creating communities and long-term value.

Invest Smart. Invest Secure. Invest with Navbharat Niwas.

Contact: 9971488477

3) Astroc

Deep Tech Without the Noise: How Astroc As Tech Is Building India's Strategic Edge

SreeHarsha Pandula, Founding Director & CTO, Astroc As Tech

In a startup ecosystem driven by visibility, SreeHarsha Pandula is focused on something more enduring. He is building deployable, real-world systems that function where others fail.

His work integrates AI, machine learning, and computer vision into drone ecosystems, enabling terrain-aware navigation, GPS-denied operations, and real-time decision-making across 5+ active deployments spanning agriculture, infrastructure, and defence.

"We are building systems that function where infrastructure fails. That is the real test of deep tech," said SreeHarsha Pandula, Founding Director & CTO, Astroc As Tech.

Recognised by the DRDO Dare to Dream Challenge and the STPI ecosystem, his platforms including RAKSHAK, an autonomous UGV developed in alignment with DRDO requirements, reflect engineering depth built for strategic relevance, not demonstration.

Astroc As Tech operates as a systems company, combining hardware, software, and analytics across drones, AI-powered GIS mapping, and autonomous systems. Clients include DRDO, AP Government, and Syngenta, spanning defence, governance, and large-scale agriculture.

With a SCOMET license enabling regulated exports, the company is expanding globally. Its autonomous UGV systems are already being evaluated for strategic international deployment, positioning Astroc As Tech among a select group of Indian deep-tech companies capable of competing on the world stage.

Built on discipline, validated through real deployments, and aligned with India's strategic priorities, this is capability defining impact.

About Astroc As Tech: Hyderabad-based deep-tech autonomous systems company focused on defence, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Website: astrocastech.in

4) Mykos craft kitchen & bar

South Bangalore's top dining and cocktail destination, Mykos is redefining the city's scene with its blend of global cuisine and ambience. Designed as a Greek-themed escape, the space features open skies, florals and a striking central statue set within a wishing pool; bringing a slice of the Mediterranean to the heart of the city!

From sushi to salads and kebabs to kheema, the global cuisine at Mykos is a seamless journey across cultures, built to indulge every craving. This is topped off with a thoughtfully curated selection of crafted cocktails that elevate the overall experience.

Adding to its acclaim, Mykos has been voted the most romantic spot in South Bengaluru by Swiggy Dineout. What better setting for date nights? Not to mention, it's as stunning by day with a sunlit open-air ambience.

So whether you're just visiting or call Bangalore home, Mykos is a spot you don't want to miss!

5)Cohort

Across India's leading organizations, a silent career crisis is unfolding. Highly competent professionals, managers, senior leaders, and domain experts are being consistently overlooked for roles they are objectively qualified for.

The reason is rarely performance. It is presence.

India has built one of the world's most technically sophisticated workforces. Decades of rigorous STEM education have produced exceptional analytical talent. What that system did not build: the ability to command a room, influence a boardroom, and lead through language with the same precision applied to technical work.

Research consistently shows that beyond a certain career level, communication and executive presence become the primary drivers of progression, not technical output. In an era where AI is rapidly absorbing analytical functions, this gap is no longer a soft concern. It is a strategic liability that compounds silently with every passing year.

Standard corporate training programs have consistently failed to address this. Designed for scale, they offer generalized frameworks that do not account for individual communication patterns, industry context, or leadership level.

Cohort Learning Space was built specifically to close this gap. Through structured one-on-one coaching, mid-to-senior professionals develop the communication precision, stakeholder influence, and executive presence that organizations are actively seeking and rewarding.

The results speak for themselves: ceilings broken, boardrooms commanded, trajectories permanently changed.

Your technical excellence got you the seat at the table. Your communication will determine how long you keep it.

Take the first step. www.cohortlearningspace.com

6) The Pilot

India is producing more commercial pilots than at any point in its aviation history -- and demand is only accelerating. With over 1,000 aircraft on order across Indian carriers, the question is no longer whether aviation careers are viable. It is whether aspiring pilots are choosing the right path to get there.

Pilot courses in India broadly fall into two tracks. The first is the conventional CPL route -- where a student selects a flying training organisation (FTO), completes DGCA-approved ground school, logs the required flying hours, and earns a Commercial Pilot Licence. The second is the airline cadet programme, where carriers like Air India and IndiGo directly induct candidates, issue a Letter of Intent, and complete the programme through approved training vendors.

Both paths require DGCA ground school clearances across subjects including Air Navigation, Meteorology, Air Regulations, and Technical General. These examinations are the foundation -- and the filter. Students who treat them casually rarely progress cleanly.

For anyone researching pilot courses in India, choosing the right FTO matters more than most students acknowledge. Training quality, aircraft availability, instructor standards, and completion rates vary significantly across schools in India and abroad. Decisions made at the school-selection stage have a direct impact on how long the journey takes and what it ultimately costs.

ThePilot.in works with cadets across both tracks -- conventional CPL training and airline cadet programmes -- guiding aspiring pilots from zero experience to airline cockpits.

7) OneClickDrive

OneClickDrive, a UAE-based mobility marketplace, has added more seller listings to its pre-owned vehicle segment. Buyers in Dubai now have a single place to browse options, check vehicle details, and contact sellers without bouncing between platforms. The timing makes sense. Demand for pre-owned vehicles has been climbing, driven by a large expat population and the steady churn of vehicles from corporate fleets and short-stay visitors.

Dubai is one of the more active second-hand markets in the region, vehicle turnover in Dubai is unusually high. Corporate lease returns, departing expats, and fleet rotations push well-maintained cars into the second-hand market regularly. and OneClickDrive has responded by broadening its listings.

What sets it apart is the structure. OneClickDrive does not own any of the vehicles listed. Buyers connect directly with independent sellers and dealers who manage their own inventory and handle transactions themselves. Budget-friendly sedans share space with high-end SUVs and luxury cars, which says a lot about who is actually shopping here. The market is not one type of buyer. For anyone searching for used cars in Dubai, the appeal is simple: one interface, multiple sellers, no showroom runs.

Buyers now expect price visibility and direct seller access. The platform is built around that, keeping both sides in control. Search improvements and better listing quality are on the agenda, with the goal of staying useful as more of the buying process moves online.

8) Apzom

Apzom Digital Launches Next-Gen SEO, AEO & GEO Solutions for Global Growth

Apzom Digital, a fast-growing digital marketing agency, has introduced next-generation SEO, AEO, and GEO marketing solutions to help businesses increase website traffic, improve search visibility, and maximize ROI. The company focuses on combining search engine optimization services with AI-driven strategies to deliver measurable growth for global brands. From startups to enterprises, Apzom Digital services are designed to boost online presence and generate high-quality leads.

As a full service marketing agency, Apzom Digital offers a wide range of online marketing services, including SEO services, website development services, PPC advertising, and social media marketing. By using data driven marketing and performance marketing techniques, the agency ensures that every campaign delivers real results. Businesses can rank higher on Google, improve organic traffic growth, and achieve better conversion rate optimization through its structured approach.

Apzom Digital agency stands out by adopting modern optimization techniques such as answer engine optimization and generative engine optimization. These strategies help content appear in featured snippets and AI-powered search platforms, improving visibility beyond traditional search engines. In addition, the company uses advanced SEO strategies like on page SEO, off page SEO, and technical SEO services to strengthen SERP ranking services.

The agency also provides content marketing services, branding services, and online reputation management to build long-term authority. Its expertise in Google Ads services and pay per click services allows businesses to generate instant traffic and qualified leads. At the same time, long-term growth is supported through semantic SEO, topic clusters, and long-tail keyword targeting.

What does Apzom Digital offer?

Apzom Digital provides complete digital marketing solutions including SEO, PPC, web design, and AI-based optimization to drive business growth.

Why choose Apzom Digital?

It combines SEO expertise, AI digital marketing, and ROI driven marketing to deliver scalable and sustainable results.

With a team of experienced SEO experts and marketing consultants, Apzom Digital company continues to position itself as a top digital marketing company. Its focus on innovation, transparency, and measurable outcomes makes it a trusted digital growth agency for businesses aiming to grow online globally.

9) Gulabs

Celebrating a remarkable 10-year journey of taste, trust, and transformation, Gulabs Chennai stands tall as one of India's most promising emerging food brands of 2026. What started as an ambitious vision a decade ago has evolved into a dynamic snack powerhouse, bringing traditional Indian favourites into the modern era.

Over the past ten years, Gulabs has built a strong reputation for quality, consistency, and innovation across categories such as khakhras, roasted nuts, namkeens, millet snacks, travel packs, and health-conscious munching options. From retail shelves to institutional supply, travel sector, HORECA and private label partnerships, the brand has steadily expanded its footprint across India and beyond.

Gulabs' greatest strength lies in blending heritage flavours with contemporary packaging, convenience, and market insight. Every milestone reflects entrepreneurial grit, customer trust, and a relentless drive to grow bigger each year.

As Gulabs completes a decade in business, it enters its next chapter with stronger momentum than ever--ready to scale nationally, reach global consumers, and shape the future of Indian snacking. A 10-year success story, now rising faster than ever.

Www.gulabs.in

7200956060

Cc@gulabs.in

Co-founders: Naveen Bhandari, Gulab Bhandari, Ruchika Gupta

10) Zzeeh

In an industry where execution allows no margin for error, longevity is the clearest measure of credibility. Zzeeh Productions Pvt Ltd, a Bangalore-based event company, marks 20 years in the industry, a journey built on trust, consistency, and execution across corporate events and luxury weddings.

Founded in February 2006, Zzeeh has grown alongside a transforming industry. In the corporate space, the company has worked with Adobe, Oracle, Accenture, and others, delivering conferences, product launches, and large-scale gatherings. In the luxury wedding segment, Zzeeh has managed high-profile celebrations including the Sandur Princess wedding and IPL cricketer Shreyas Gopal's wedding.

A defining strength has been execution ownership, integrating planning and production to ensure concepts translate seamlessly on ground.

"Events were always about trust. Clients rely on us for moments that cannot be repeated." ~ Zubair Abdul Waheed

Twenty years in, Zzeeh's credibility reflects one consistent truth: trust is built one event at a time.

11) Brew Mill

Located on Neeladri Road in Electronic City, Brew Mill is redefining Bangalore's craft beer scene with an experience that blends industrial nostalgia and modern design. Positioned in one of the city's fastest-growing hubs, the brewery stands out as a visual and social landmark, drawing attention for both its ambience and its brewing craft.

At its core, Brew Mill offers eight beers on tap--Brew Mill Bock, IPA, Kolsch, Lager, Mead, Pilsner, Rosella, and Wheat--each brewed to deliver a distinct profile while maintaining balance and consistency. Complementing the taps is a wide variety of cocktails, ensuring the space caters to both craft beer enthusiasts and a broader social crowd.

Where Craft Meets Character

The brewery's design reflects an old-school mill aesthetic, with textured finishes, warm lighting, and layered spaces that create depth and character. It transitions effortlessly from a relaxed daytime setting into a high-energy evening destination, making it versatile for every kind of outing.

Paired with a globally inspired menu, Brew Mill delivers a complete dining and drinking experience. The food is curated to complement the drinks while standing strong on its own, bringing together flavors that appeal to diverse tastes.

A New Social Landmark in Electronic City

From casual afternoons to vibrant nights, Brew Mill captures the evolving lifestyle of Electronic City. With its strong identity, curated experience, and prime location on Neeladri Road, it is quickly establishing itself as a go-to destination for those seeking more than just a place to drink.

12) Gladia brewery & kitchen

In the heart of Bangalore's thriving craft beer culture, Gladia Brewery has quickly earned its place as one of the city's top breweries. What sets it apart is its stunning Roman-inspired architecture grand arches, towering pillars, and elegant stonework that create an atmosphere of timeless charm and luxury. Walking into Gladia feels less like stepping into a brewery and more like entering a beautifully crafted Roman courtyard.

But Gladia is not just about the setting. Its in-house craft beers are brewed with precision, offering everything from light, refreshing lagers to rich, bold ales that cater to every kind of beer lover. Pair that with a thoughtfully curated global cuisine menu, and the experience becomes even more memorable. From Mediterranean favourites and Asian delights to European classics and fusion plates, every dish is designed to complement the brews.

Blending architecture, flavour, and craft, Gladia Brewery delivers an experience that feels both indulgent and unforgettable

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)