New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): India's merchandise exports jumped by 19.76 per cent to $42.22 billion in March while imports surged by 24.21 per cent to $60.74 billion resulting in a trade deficit of $18.51 billion during the month, the government data showed on Wednesday.

According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, exports rose sharply in March led by strong growth recorded in the sectors like petroleum products, engineering and leather.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 80-Year-Old Retired Pilot Falls to Death While Trying To Fix Wind Chime.

India's exports stood at $35.26 billion in March 2021.

Despite a sharp increase in exports, trade deficit widened as the increase in imports was even sharper.

Also Read | Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Greetings: Send HD Images, Wallpapers, WhatsApp Status, Bhim Jayanti Photos & Telegram Messages to Celebrate The Birth Anniversary of the Father of Indian Constitution.

The trade deficit widened from $13.64 billion in March 2021 to $18.51 billion in March 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)