Every year on the 14th of April, the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar is celebrated across the country. Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar is known as the hero of India. Ambedkar belonged to the Dalit community which caused him to face a lot of difficulties since childhood. Dr BR Ambedkar, the 'Father of the Indian Constitution' became India's first Law and Justice Minister after independence. Every year his birthday is celebrated in honour of him who has contributed in many ways to the development of the country. A public holiday has been declared on his birth anniversary. Since the independence of the country, his role was important in terms of developing the legal structure, which people remember on his birthday. Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Messages: WhatsApp Status, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Quotes, Bhim Jayanti Images and Banners To Mark His Birthday.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was an Indian politician and economist who played an important role in the formulation of the Constitution of India. Being an advocate of comprehensive human rights in India, Ambedkar tried his best to remove the caste system from India. Babasaheb Ambedkar had a very close association with the London School of Economics. Later on, Ambedkar became the first law minister of India.

Babasaheb participated in many movements to remove malpractices like the caste system from the country. Not only in India, this day is celebrated in many countries around the world and is also known as Equality Day and Knowledge Day. Bhimrao Ambedkar devoted his entire life to the struggle against social evils like untouchability and casteism. Every year the Prime Minister, President and other dignitaries of India remember his contribution. Babasaheb Ambedkar's thoughts are inspiring to everyone even today. So this year, on the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti you can send across the following wishes, greetings, messages and HD Wallpapers:

Ambedkar Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dr. Ambedkar Will Always Be Remembered for Giving Us a Constitution That Binds Us Together. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti

Ambedkar Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti With a Promise To Always Work for Others With a Strong Will. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti

Ambedkar Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Learn From Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Spirit of Self Confidence and the Determination To Fight Against the Wrong. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti

Ambedkar Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Ambedkar Jayanti, May the Spirit of Self Confidence and Fight Against Oppression Continue To Stay With Us.Happy Ambedkar Jayanti

Ambedkar Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jinhone Duniya Se Alag Hokar Ladi Ladai Kamzor Ke Liye, Aise the Humare Bhim Rao. Ambedkar Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Special programs are organized on his birth anniversary, especially in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. In many social gatherings, programs like quizzes, discussions, debates, speeches, and essays based on the questions related to them. Apart from this, cultural events such as dance-singing, painting and drama competitions are organized in many places.

