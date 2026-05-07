Business News | India's Hydroxy Vishwa Pvt. Ltd. (HVPL) Challenges Global Plastic Problem with Scalable Waste to Automotive Grade Fuel Solution

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 7: In a major step towards "Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047", Hydroxy Vishwa Pvt. Ltd. (HVPL) has innovated a game-changing solution addressing two major global problems: plastic waste and fuel shortage. The company has developed a patented technology, Patent No. 562285 (2025) and Patent No. 574603 (2025), which is a revolutionary breakthrough converting unwashed, unsorted and difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into automotive-grade fuels like diesel, petrol, kerosene and valuable chemicals.

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Today, plastic waste continues to pile up in landfills and oceans while countries continue to heavily depend on imported crude oil. This innovation offers a simple yet powerful idea: instead of discarding plastic, convert it into energy - reducing air, water, land and ocean pollution supporting energy independence.

This technology is developed by an Indian Scientist and his team, supporting the vision of The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Sh. Narendra Modi Ji towards Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat 2047 (India@100) and demonstrates how Bharat is now ready to solve global problems - from land decontamination to tackling plastic islands and ocean pollution.

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A Departure from Conventional Methods

At the core of HVPL's solution is a depolymerisation process. Unlike traditional methods like incineration or catalytic pyrolysis, which rely on combustion and often release harmful emissions, HVPL's system operates as a closed-loop, pollution-free platform.

The technology achieves complete mass balance, ensuring that every unit of plastic waste fed into the system is converted into usable output. Remarkably, the process requires no catalysts and generates no secondary waste streams, making it a "clean" alternative to existing industrial recycling practices.

HVPL is not merely a waste management solution, it is a company that converts plastic waste into automotive grade fuels reducing India's dependence on crude oil imports and contributing to the national economy.

Solving the 'Unsorted' Waste Problem

One of the biggest barriers to global plastic recycling is the requirement for pre-segregated or homogeneous feedstock. Most current technologies fail when faced with the dirty, mixed and contaminated plastics found in municipal landfills. HVPL's technology is designed to solve this problem.

This company breaks this barrier by being technology engineered specifically to handle heterogeneous waste streams. This capability is particularly vital for developing economies like India, where waste segregation at the source remains a logistical challenge. By processing low-value and landfill-derived plastics, the technology transforms what was once considered a liability into high-quality fuels, specialty chemicals and hydrocarbon products.

The technology is advanced enough to operate without burning plastic or any other material. It runs at room pressure without any noise, without releasing any harmful emissions and without wasting any water during the process--ensuring a clean, controlled and environment-friendly processing of plastic.

Scalability and Energy Efficiency

The system's modular design allows flexible deployment ranging from small decentralized units in rural and urban areas of India to large-scale industrial facilities globally. Moreover, the process is "energy-positive" meaning the energy produced from the resulting outputs significantly exceeds the energy required to run the operation.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF HVPL

* Patented Thermal Depolymerisation: Zero-combustion, catalyst-free process.* Versatile Feedstock: Handles unsorted and contaminated mixed plastics.* Energy Positive: Output energy exceeds operational input.* Circular Economy: Converts waste into fuels and industrial chemicals, achieving a 100% mass balance.

The company has commenced its commercial operations and in a short span, established a global footprint by obtaining a license from the Australian Government to operate 150 TPD facility. By bridging the gap between indigenous innovation and sustainable development goals, HVPL is setting a new standard for how technology can foster a climate-positive future while simultaneously driving economic growth.

People behind the Innovation

To find out more about technology:

Visit hydroxyvishwa.com

Disclaimer:

Hydroxy Vishwa Pvt. Ltd. Private Limited is an independent privately operated research and infrastructure company focused on the development of technology for plastic waste processing and fuel generation. Content is for informational, educational & commercial purposes only. No affiliation with or endorsement of any government/political entity; references are purely contextual. Technology & environmental claims are based on internal research/patents, not guarantees, & may vary. Advertising is purely commercial, not political.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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