Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: When Will MSBSHSE Declare 10th Results at mahresult.nic.in and 10thresult2026.in? Check Expected Release Date and Steps To Download Marksheets

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The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) Result 2026 by the second week of May. Following the successful declaration of the HSC (Class 12) results on May 2, focus has now shifted to the nearly 16 lakh students who appeared for the secondary school examinations earlier this year. While the board has not yet released an official notification regarding the exact date, trends from previous years suggest a declaration between May 13 and May 15, 2026.

Expected Date and Official Portals

The evaluation process for the Class 10 answer sheets is reportedly in its final stages. Based on the 2025 timeline, where results were released on May 13, officials indicate that the 2026 scores will likely follow a similar schedule. Once declared, the result link will be activated at 1:00 PM on the official website: mahresult.nic.in.

Other official platforms to access the results include:

mahahsscboard.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

results.digilocker.gov.in

10thresult2026.in

How to Check Maharashtra 10th Result 2026

Students can access their digital marksheets by following these steps:

Visit the official result portal at mahresult.nic.in. Click on the link titled "SSC Examination Result 2026." Enter the Seat Number and the Mother’s First Name as provided in the examination forms. Click on the 'View Result' button. Download and save the PDF or take a printout for provisional use.

Examination Context and Passing Criteria

The SSC examinations were conducted from February 20 to March 18, 2026, across nine divisional boards: Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, and Konkan. To clear the exams, students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject, including both theory and practical components.

Last year, the state recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.04%. This year, the board implemented strict "copy-free" measures, including CCTV surveillance and flying squads at sensitive centers, to ensure the integrity of the evaluation process.

Post-Result Formalities

The online result is considered a provisional marksheet. Original physical marksheets and certificates will be distributed through respective schools approximately one to two weeks after the online announcement. Students dissatisfied with their marks will also have the option to apply for verification or re-evaluation shortly after the results are live.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).