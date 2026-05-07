1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

OnePlus India has officially introduced the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, marking the return of the "Lite" moniker to the Nord CE series for the first time since 2024. Launched alongside its standard sibling, the new handset is designed to offer a balance of durability and long-lasting performance in the budget-friendly segment. The device features a modern design language and serves as a significant update in terms of structural integrity, catering to users who require a reliable daily driver that can withstand various environmental conditions.

The latest iteration introduces several notable upgrades to the series, including a high-refresh-rate display and a significantly larger battery capacity compared to its predecessors. For the first time in this lineup, OnePlus has incorporated a rugged build quality that meets military-grade standards for durability. Beyond its physical resilience, the smartphone focuses on efficient thermal management and a contemporary software experience, ensuring that the device remains capable across a variety of typical use cases, from media consumption to general productivity. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Launched in India

Everything you wanted. At a price you didn't expect. #OnePlusNordCE6Lite #LiteisBack Sale starts May 12, 12 PM IST : https://t.co/ClPru724PS pic.twitter.com/MhUs9CS73t — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 7, 2026

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is equipped with a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD touchscreen that offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Under the hood, the device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G615 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. It features a 21,683 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system to manage heat during intensive tasks. The handset is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging.

In terms of photography, the Nord CE 6 Lite carries a dual rear camera system led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, complemented by a 2-megapixel secondary lens. For selfies, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera is housed within the display. The smartphone runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and includes an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, alongside MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. iPhone 18 Pro Series: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery Details Leaked.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Launched in India

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is priced at INR 20,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB model costs INR 22,999. The top-end version with 256GB of storage is available for INR 25,999. The handset will go on sale in India starting May 12 at 12 pm IST via Amazon and the OnePlus India online store. It is offered in two colourways: Hyper Black and Vivid Mint. Additionally, the company is providing an instant discount of up to INR 2,000 for customers using HDFC Bank credit cards.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OnePlus India ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).