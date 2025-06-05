Connect with the Trailblazers of the Collection Industry

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: For the first time ever, India's collections industry will come together at an unprecedented scale to align on a shared vision for the future. The Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2025, scheduled for 12th June at The Lalit, Mumbai, marks a defining moment--bringing over 200 senior delegates from banks, NBFCs, fintechs, regulators, and recovery partners under one roof to co-create a modern, transparent, and tech-led collections ecosystem.

Also Read | Monsoon Fashion Tips: Your Go-To Style Guide To Stay Comfortable and Rain-Ready With the Perfect Blend of Colours and Accessories.

This is the first and only platform in India exclusively dedicated to the collections ecosystem, and the excitement across the industry is palpable. From CXOs and policy leaders to field supervisors and agency heads, professionals across the board are coming together to shape a responsible, technology-driven, and future-ready collections landscape.

Keynote & Panels Featuring India's Top Financial Leaders

Also Read | Amazon Marketplace Fee: E-Commerce Giant Announces INR 5 Flat Shopping Fee on Orders for All Including Prime Customers, Know How You Can Get Exemption and Refund.

The summit features an exceptional lineup of keynote speakers and panelists--spanning leadership from India's top financial institutions, regulators, and innovation-driven fintechs.

Keynote speakers include:

Gaurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Yubi Group Anil Tandon, Senior Leadership, HDFC Bank ...and several other distinguished leaders from across the BFSI sector.

Panel discussions will bring together a powerful group of decision-makers and influencers, including but not limited to:

Sagar Chaudhuri, HDFC BankD S Tripathi, Aadhar Housing FinanceRajaram Manian, Tyger Capital (formerly Adani Capital)Ashish Chandekar & Dr. Ashish Jain, Bank of BarodaAshwani Sharma, DBS BankSanju Mangrulkar, Central Bank of IndiaBinit Jha, IDBI Bank...and many more.

These sessions will explore the future of collections through the lens of AI innovation, compliance, borrower experience, governance, and last-mile execution--driving a rich and actionable dialogue across the ecosystem.

Hear from India's Leading Financial Institutions

The summit is being shaped by leaders from a wide range of India's most respected financial institutions, including but not limited to:

HDFC Bank, ICICI Home Finance, Unity Small Finance Bank, Aditya Birla Finance, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Central Bank of India, John Deere Financial, DBS Bank, DCB Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India ...and many more are scheduled to join.

For the first time, top collection agencies will also be present to bring in-ground realities and partnership insights into the conversation--ensuring every voice in the value chain is represented.

Spocto X & YuCollect: Powering the Ecosystem Transformation

Both subsidiaries of the Yubi Group, Spocto X and YuCollect are driving the next phase of collections in India:

Spocto X, the Presenting Partner, is an AI-powered collections platform that acts as an intelligent agent--executing strategies, making decisions, and managing the full collections lifecycle with minimal human input.

YuCollect, the Collections Infrastructure Partner, unifies lenders, vendors, and regulators in one ecosystem--enabling seamless discovery, execution, and compliance with full transparency.

Together, they are building a tech-led, accountable, and scalable future for collections.

Supported by a Strong Industry Network

In addition, the summit is supported by several other players contributing to the broader ecosystem conversation:

DPD Zero - Platinum PartnerRezolv - Gold PartnersCredresolve & Creditas - Exhibit PartnersFACE (Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment) - SRO Partner

A Benchmarking Moment for Collections

This isn't just a summit--it's a defining milestone for the collections industry. With unmatched participation from regulators, lenders, fintech innovators, and field enablers, the Bharat Collection Summit & Awards 2025 is set to benchmark how collections in India must evolve--with empathy, insight, compliance, and collaboration.

Event Details

Date: 12th June 2025Venue: The Lalit, MumbaiRegister Now: thebharatcollectionsummit.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)