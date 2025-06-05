Mumbai, June 5: Amazon has introduced the a new marketplace fee, a flat shopping fee on every order following in the footsteps of Zomato and Swiggy. The e-commerce announced INR 5 flat marketplace fee, saying that it would help the platform deliver its operational experience. The Amazon flat fee will apply on free users and Prime members. While shopping, a flat marketplace fee will be added at the end of the final amount of a customer's order, which will be inclusive of taxes.

Amazon introduced its marketplace fee and also stated the reasons behind the action. On June 3, 2025, Amazon published a post titled "This flat fee—applicable to all customers — supports Amazon's commitment to provide a seamless and valuable shopping experience". Amazon said that on every order, Indian customers will have to pay an INR 5 flat fee (inclusive of tax). Amazon Delivery Robots: E-Commerce Giant Working on Humanoid Robots That Can Deliver Packages to Customers, Likely To Begin Tests Soon, Say Reports.

The company said that the exceptions would be for specific purchase categories such as "gift cards and digital services". It said that the Amazon marketplace fee will allow the business to offer a vast range of products from millions of sellers.

Amazon Marketplace Fee Exemptions

Physical or Digital Gift Card Purchases

Orders made on Amazon Business (B2B), Bazaar, Amazon Now and Amazon Fresh

Digital purchases like mobile charges, bill payments, movie/travel ticket booking, Alexa skills, Prime Video movie buy/rent, insurance payment and Prime subscriptions, digital products fulfilled through email like software, Apple store codes, etc.

Amazon Marketplace fee will not appear as a separate charge for POD or prepaid orders with offer/exchange fees but may be included with other fees as per updated terms and conditions.

Amazon Marketplace Fee - How to Get Refund

Amazon's INR 5 marketplace fee will be applicable on customers having Prime membership. The company said that regardless of having multiple items in the car or placed with order, the INR 5 Amazon marketplace fee will be applied on each orders. Regarding the refund, the e-commerce giant said in its post - if all the orders are cancelled, the fee will be refunded. If orders are cancelled partially, then the marketplace will also be cancelled as per the transactions. Nintendo Switch 2 Launched Globally Today, Portable Gaming Console Comes With 7.9-Inch LCD Display, Better Graphics; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

Doorstep rejections will also make customers eligible to receive the INR 5 Amazon marketplace fee back. However, after delivery, it will not be refunded. And the Amazon marketplace fee will be applicable on each order/transactions not per items in the order.

