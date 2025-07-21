HT Syndication

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 21: IIDE - The Digital School, today announced its official entry into Ludhiana through a strategic alliance with Aadvi Business Structures LLP. This partnership designates Aadvi as a Certified Learning Partner, a move set to deliver high-quality, industry-vetted digital marketing education to the heart of Punjab.

The collaboration addresses the rising demand for advanced digital skills in rapidly growing Tier-2 cities. Learners in the region will now have direct access to a quality digital marketing course in Ludhiana through a hybrid learning model. Aadvi will make this possible by conducting instructor-led, in-person classes at its Ludhiana campus using IIDE's course content, learning management system (LMS), video lectures, and assessments.

"Our mission has always been to make high-quality digital education accessible. Expanding into Ludhiana is a significant step towards that goal," said Karan Shah, Founder & CEO of IIDE. "In Aadvi, we found a partner who shares our commitment to excellence and possesses deep local expertise. Together, we will empower the youth of Punjab with the skills they need to succeed in the digital economy without having to relocate."

A key highlight of this partnership is the joint certification. Upon successful course completion, students will receive a co-branded certificate, a credential that adds significant weight to their professional profile and improves career prospects.

The initiative is championed locally by Komal Chopra Lekhi, Founder of Aadvi Business Structures LLP and a seasoned digital marketing strategist, global speaker, and Google Non-Profit Advisor.

"This is a landmark moment for education in Ludhiana," stated Komal Chopra Lekhi. "For years, aspiring digital marketers here have sought credible learning opportunities. By partnering with an industry leader, we are closing that gap. We are thrilled to equip our students with a world-class curriculum and a certificate that opens doors to national and international opportunities."

This partnership marks a new chapter for professional education in Ludhiana, promising to cultivate a new generation of digital experts ready to lead the region's growth.

