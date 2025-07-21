Actress Disha Vakani has been a part of several movies and television shows, but her most iconic character will always remain her portrayal of the innocent Gujarati housewife Daya Jethalal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While the makers have replaced every actor who has left the show, they never made an effort to find a replacement for Disha Vakani in TMKOC, as they probably knew the public would never accept it. She left the show in 2017, and while multiple reports suggested she would be making a return soon, she never did. As our ears crave to hear "Hey maaa, mataji" one more time, producer Asit Kumarr Modi shared what she thinks about Disha Vakani's absence from TMKOC. ‘Rumours Are Always…’: Munmun Dutta Aka Babita Ji REACTS to Reports of Her Exit From ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (View Post).

Disha Vakani Returning to ‘TMKOC’?

Disha Vakani stepped away from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah due to her pregnancy. However, years after her exit, fans are still hopeful about her return as Dayaben on the show. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi broke his silence about Disha Vakani's return in the show. He said, "The viewers who constantly ask about Daya bhabhi's comeback are absolutely right. Disha ji truly left a lasting impact. Even though it's been eight years since she was last seen, her character still lives on in the heart of the audience."

Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi in ‘TMKOC’

However, he also highlighted the complexities of bringing her back on the show, which require a stable story and the right time: "Disha ji's role overpowered her character. Bringing her back isn't simple. It takes time and the right circumstances." Despite her absence from the show, TMKOC continues to top TRP charts with its captivating storyline and unexpected twists.

A few days back, former TMKOC actress Nidhi Bhanushali, who played Sonalika Bhide (Sonu), also shared her thoughts about Disha Vakani's absence from the show. She told News18, "I honestly don't think that's for any of us to decide. It's her life, her journey, and the decision about what she wants to do rests solely with her." She continued, "As much as the audience and all of us who love her may wish for her comeback, the only thing we should do is respect her decision, support her unconditionally and wish her the very best. We owe her that for all the years of laughter, love and magic that she brought to us by being there."

Just days back, there were speculations about Munmun Dutta, who portrays Babita Iyer in TMKOC, leaving the show. However, the actress shut down the rumours through a post on social media.

