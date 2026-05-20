Business News | India's Marketing Sector Sees Sharp Rise in Fresher Hiring, Driven by AI and Analytics Roles: Report

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Fresher hiring in India's marketing and advertising sector has risen sharply this year as companies increase demand for candidates with skills in AI, analytics and digital operations, according to a report by TeamLease EdTech.

The report said fresher hiring intent in the sector jumped to 62 per cent in January-June 2026, compared with 11 per cent in the same period last year, as brands scale up investments in digital advertising, social commerce and performance-led campaign strategies.

Also Read | Khatima Road Accident: Elephant's Tusks Break After Collision With Scooty-Riding Teacher on Uttarakhand Highway (Watch Video).

"Fresher hiring intent in the Marketing & Advertising sector rose sharply to 62% in HY1 2026, compared with 11% in HY1 2025, marking one of the strongest year-on-year increases across sectors," the report said.

It added that the sector has seen a steady increase in fresher hiring demand over the last two years, rising from 6 per cent in the first half of 2024 to 11 per cent in 2025 and then to 62 per cent in 2026.

Also Read | VinFast-Backed Green SM Hiring Drivers in India: 10,000 Driver Vacancies Announced With Earnings up to INR 40,000.

"The findings indicate growing demand for digitally skilled talent as brands continue to scale investments in digital advertising, social commerce, creator-led marketing ecosystems, and performance-driven campaign strategies," the report said.

The report said hiring is shifting away from traditional creative and brand-focused roles to technology-enabled positions such as Digital Campaign Analyst, AI Marketing Associate, Ads Operations Executive and Market Research Assistant.

"The report highlights a clear evolution in the type of roles driving hiring demand. Traditional brand-led and creative execution-focused hiring is increasingly giving way to data-oriented and technology-enabled functions," it said.

Shantanu Rooj, Founder & CEO, TeamLease EdTech, said marketing is now being viewed by employers as a measurable business function rather than only a creative one.

"What stands out in the current hiring cycle is that marketing is increasingly being treated as a measurable business function rather than only a creative one. Entry-level hiring today is being shaped by campaign analytics, marketing automation, ad operations, and AI-assisted execution," Rooj said.

He added that employers are looking for freshers who can work across digital platforms and contribute to business outcomes from the beginning.

"Employers are looking for candidates who can work across platforms, interpret performance data, and contribute to revenue-focused digital strategies from day one," Rooj said.

The report said AI and automation are increasingly becoming part of entry-level roles, with marketing automation among the top skills in demand and GenAI-based digital marketing certifications emerging as preferred qualifications.

It also said Pune recorded the highest demand for Ads Operations Executives at 51 per cent, while Hyderabad led demand for Digital Campaign Analysts at 47 per cent, indicating stronger hiring in performance and analytics-based roles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)