VinFast-Backed Green SM Hiring Drivers in India: 10,000 Driver Vacancies Announced With Earnings up to INR 40,000

Vingroup-backed electric mobility platform Green SM has started hiring driver partners ahead of its expected entry into India’s cab aggregation market, signalling a broader push into the country’s growing electric mobility ecosystem.

The company has begun promotional campaigns across social media platforms targeting potential drivers, particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR), with advertisements highlighting earnings of up to INR 40,000 per month along with insurance coverage and performance-based incentives. Ola, Uber, Rapido Under Fire As Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik Seeks FIRs Over Alleged Illegal Bike Taxi Operations.

Green SM Driver Recruitment Campaign Begins

Green SM, also known internationally as GSM or Green and Smart Mobility, is the ride-hailing and electric taxi arm of the Vingroup ecosystem. VinFast, the electric vehicle manufacturer expanding into India, is also part of the same business group.

The company’s advertisements carry slogans such as “Driver Nahi, Partner Bano,” positioning drivers as business partners rather than employees. Will Uber, Ola and Rapido Stop Operating in Maharashtra? Here’s What Government Said.

Promotional visuals feature VinFast-branded electric vehicles carrying Green SM branding and appear to focus heavily on Delhi-NCR audiences through Hindi-language messaging and references to local landmarks.

Reports suggest that the company is looking to onboard around 10,000 driver partners as part of its initial India mobility rollout, although official confirmation on the final number is still awaited.

Potential Competition for Ola and Uber

Green SM’s India entry comes at a time when the country’s EV-only cab aggregation segment is witnessing significant changes following the suspension of operations by BluSmart earlier this year.

Industry observers believe the disruption could create space for new electric ride-hailing platforms in urban markets. The company may also emerge as a competitor to larger cab aggregators such as Uber and Ola, particularly in the electric mobility segment.

Possible Fare Structure

According to reports, Green SM’s electric cab services in India could begin with fares starting at Rs 8 per kilometre. However, the company has not yet officially confirmed pricing details or launch timelines. The developments suggest that the broader Vingroup ecosystem could be preparing a larger mobility strategy for India beyond passenger vehicle sales.

VinFast has already announced plans to establish a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu as part of its India expansion strategy. The company has also expressed interest in opportunities related to fleet mobility, ride-sharing and EV ecosystem development. Analysts say Green SM’s potential India launch could strengthen Vingroup’s long-term position in the country’s rapidly expanding electric mobility market.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 10:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).