New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): India's mobile phone exports have surged 127 times in a decade and they grew from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2 lakh crore, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, informed Lok Sabha in a written reply Wednesday.

The minister attributed unprecedented mobile manufacturing growth to the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI).

Also Read | Fact Check: Is PM Narendra Modi’s Office Providing Employment to Educated Unemployed Youth Through ‘Har Ghar Ek Naukri’ Scheme? PIB Debunks Fake Letter.

During the past decade, mobile production in India witnessed 28-fold growth at Rs 5.45 lakh crore from Rs 18,000 crore.

Under the aegis of the National Policy on Electronics (NPE) 2019, MeitY had notified the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing (LSEM) and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for IT Hardware.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19': Salman Khan To Charge INR 150 Crore for Hosting 15 Weeks of the Reality Show? Here's What We Know.

"PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing has significantly impacted Mobile manufacturing sector in India particularly in transforming India from a net importer to a net exporter of mobile phones. Bharat is now the second largest mobile manufacturing country in the world," the minister said in his written reply.

The PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing has already attracted a cumulative investment of Rs 12,390 crore, led to a cumulative production of Rs 8,44,752 crore with exports of Rs 4,65,809 crore and generated additional employment of 1,30,330 (Direct jobs) till June 2025.

The PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware has attracted a cumulative investment of Rs 717.13 crore, led to a cumulative production of Rs 12,195.84 crore and generated additional employment of 5,056 (direct jobs) till June 2025.

Total FDI in field of electronics manufacturing in last 5 years (since 2020-21) is USD 4,071 million, cumulative FDI of USD 2,802 million has been contributed by MeitY PLI beneficiaries.

As part of its 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' plan, the government launched production incentive (PLI) schemes in several sectors in 2020, to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investments, enhance exports, integrate India into the global supply chain and reduce dependency on imports. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)