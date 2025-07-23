Bigg Boss 19 is reportedly set to premiere in August 2025. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to return as the host for another season packed with drama, twists, and entertainment. As per reports, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss is expected to be one of the longest, spanning five months. An earlier report suggested that Salman Khan will take charge of hosting duties for the first three months, with Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, and Karan Johar taking over for the remaining two months. As we eagerly await more details about BB19, Salman Khan’s hosting fee for the upcoming season has been revealed. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan To Host New Season of Reality Show for Only 3 Months? THESE Stars May Take Over Remaining Episodes.

Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Fee Revealed

According to a report in The Indian Express, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is returning as the host of Bigg Boss 19 for the initial 15 weeks. During the period, he will earn approximately INR 120-150 crore as the host. If the reports are true, this marks a significant pay cut compared to the previous seasons. The Sikandar actor was reportedly paid close to INR 250 crore for Bigg Boss 18 and INR 200 crore for Bigg Boss 17. The new season marks a shift as it will stream on OTT first, with a repeat telecast on television on the same day.

Salman Khan’s Instagram Post

‘Bigg Boss 19’ First Promo Shoot Completed

According to the Instagram page Bigg Boss Khabri, Salman Khan shot for the first promotional video for Bigg Boss 19 on July 21 at midnight. It was revealed that the teaser had a political theme, although no official confirmation regarding this has been made yet. Recent reports suggested that Bigg Boss 19 will have a 'Rewind' theme, and the new season will also see a return of the secret room.

‘Bigg Boss 19’ First Promo Update

The final list of contestants is yet to be confirmed by the makers with several names like Apoorva Mukhija, Gaurav Taneja, Faisal Shaikh, Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Purav Jha rumoured to be a part of the show. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Is ‘Udaan’ Actress Meera Deosthale the FIRST Confirmed Contestant of Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show? Here’s What We Know.

Bigg Boss 19 will stream on JioHotstar and will telecast on Colors TV 90 minutes after its digital stream. Reportedly, the show is set to premiere on August 30, 2025. Meanwhile, on the movie front, Salman Khan next has the war film Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

