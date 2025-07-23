Fact Check: Is PM Narendra Modi's Office Providing Employment to Educated Unemployed Youth Through 'Har Ghar Ek Naukri' Scheme? PIB Debunks Fake Letter

Mumbai, July 23: A notification letter going viral on social media allegedly claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office will provide employment to educated unemployed youth through the "Har Ghar Ek Naukri" (One House One Job) scheme. The viral letter bears "PMO Office" on the letterhead and the Government of India logo. It was issued on May 17, 2025.

According to the alleged notification letter, the Prime Minister's Office will provide jobs to educated unemployed youth. The letter also stated that the "Har Ghar Ek Naukri" (One House One Job) scheme was initiated in 2024 but was launched in March this year. The letter also states that educated unemployed youth will be provided jobs by state governments and the Central government under the "Har Ghar Ek Naukri" initiative. Fact Check: Is Government Inviting Applications for International Sports Awards and Indian Sports Awards 2025? Centre Debunks Fake Website.

While the letter appears to be true, scroll below to know the truth about the notification letter.

Notification Letter About "Har Ghar Ek Naukri" Scheme Is Fake, Says PIB

According to a fact check conducted by PIB, the notification letter issued by the Prime Minister's Office is fake. While debunking the fake letter, PIB urged people not to fall for such fake notification letters. It further asked job seekers to visit the official website of the concerned department for information on appointments. PIB also invited people to join them in the fight against fake news. "Send suspicious information, photos and videos related to the central government to #PIBFactCheck," the post read. Free Medical Consultation at Home? PIB Fact Check Finds Claim As True, Says Citizens Across India Can Consult Doctors via ‘eSanjeevani OPD’ Teleconsultation System.

To confirm whether information, a photo, or a video is true or fake, citizens can send the same to PIB on WhatsApp at 8799711259 and via email at factcheck@pib.gov.in. So, the letter claiming that PM Narendra Modi's Office will provide employment to educated unemployed youth through the "Har Ghar Ek Naukri" scheme is fake. The Central government has not issued any such letter.

