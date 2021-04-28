Cloud DevJam was launched in 2020 at TechGig and about 90,000 IT professionals from 618 IT firms signed up for the program.

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/TechGig): Delhi-NCR-based IT professional Anakant Jain credits upskilling on the cloud for his recent promotion and increment. He spent the lockdown time learning about cloud technology, which gave him an edge over his peers while working on critical projects for his employer.

Mumbai-based Afreen Bano too pegs her recent job switch to upskilling on cloud technology, which got her quick recognition vis-a-vis other job aspirants.

Both Anakant Jain and Afreen Bano are among the 90,000 learners at Cloud DevJam who used the lockdown time to learn cloud technologies to uplift their careers. Cloud DevJam presented by Google Cloud, is an upskilling program at TechGig for enterprise IT professionals to develop skills on Google Cloud technologies and accelerate their careers.

Cloud is one of the niche technologies that are keeping businesses running, especially amid the present COVID-19 times. Cloud's ability to provide data easily anywhere, anytime was voted as the prime reason for its rapid adoption, as stated by most (68 per cent) technologists in a recent TechGig survey. This is drawing more businesses and IT professionals to move to the cloud. TechGig's survey also indicated that most (47 per cent) respondents chose online live training from qualified personnel as the best way to upskill, like the way it happens at Cloud DevJam.

Cloud DevJam was launched in 2020 at TechGig and about 90,000 IT professionals from 618 IT firms signed up for the program. About 63 per cent of these professionals actively participated in live sessions, hands-on labs, competed in various contests and hackathons while learning cloud skills. About 99 professionals eventually earned the much-coveted - and the industry revered - Google Cloud Certification.

After this successful run, Cloud DevJam has been revamped and re-launched for enterprise IT professionals again this year. Similar to the 2020 edition, participation and learning in the new edition is free. The Cloud DevJam 2021 edition is intuitively revamped to introduce all Google Cloud concepts engagingly.

Cloud DevJam 2021 hosts a plethora of insights and learning modules based on modern-day cloud tech (such as Machine Learning, AI, Multi-Cloud operations, etc. to equip all learners with the latest industry knowledge. All users can choose a learning path - instructor-led or self-paced - that best suits them while preparing for Google Cloud certifications.

Along the way, they can compete with peers, showcase their cloud skills and earn skill badges which helps a participant to rank higher in the leader board and serves as a validation of their learning and progress at the platform. Top performers here will take home a bunch of goodies and prizes.

"I am excited to announce the second season of Cloud DevJam at TechGig. Two of TechGig's mainstays are to help its 3.8 million-strong developer community 'learn' and 'grow'. I'm thrilled to bring cloud learning for the TechGig community with global cloud leader - Google Cloud. This learning in the cloud will make professionals more competent and ready to take on better careers opportunities in the cloud. I welcome all enterprise IT professionals to learn the nuances of cloud, right from the comfort of their homes for free at Cloud DevJam," said Sanjay Goyal, Business Head, TimesJobs, and TechGig.

"We're thrilled with the response we got last year and are looking forward to hosting DevJam again this year in partnership with TechGig. With the demand increasing for the cloud, this is a great platform to learn new skills," added Mitesh Agarwal, Head of Customer Engineering, Google Cloud India.

All interested professionals can participate in the Cloud DevJam for free on its official website.

