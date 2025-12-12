New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): India's retail inflation or Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 0.71 per cent in November 2025, marking an increase of 46 basis points compared to October 2025, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday.

The rise in inflation was driven primarily by higher prices of vegetables, eggs, meat and fish, spices, and fuel and light, the ministry said.

An increase in retail inflation reduces consumers' purchasing power, making goods costlier.

Food prices continued to remain in the negative zone, though with a smaller contraction. The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) showed food inflation at -3.91 per cent year-on-year in November 2025, an improvement of 111 basis points from October 2025. Rural food inflation stood at -4.05 per cent, while urban food inflation was -3.60 per cent.

Rural areas recorded an uptick in both headline and food inflation. Rural headline inflation rose to 0.10 per cent in November from -0.25 per cent in October. Rural food inflation improved from -4.85 per cent in October to -4.05 per cent in November.

Urban inflation saw a sharper rise, with headline inflation increasing from 0.88 per cent in October to 1.40 per cent in November. Urban food inflation also moved up, from -5.18 per cent to -3.60 per cent.

Housing inflation remained steady, recording 2.95 per cent in November compared to 2.96 per cent in October. The housing index is compiled only for the urban sector.

Education inflation eased slightly to 3.38 per cent from 3.54 per cent in October, while health inflation moderated to 3.60 per cent from 3.81 per cent. Transport and communication inflation stood at 0.88 per cent, marginally lower than 0.94 per cent in October. (ANI)

