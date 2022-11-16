New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a pre-recorded message for the silver jubilee edition of the Bengaluru Technological Summit (BTS 22) on Wednesday.

The Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, S&T, Government of Karnataka along with Software Technology Parks of India has organized the 25th edition of Asia's largest Tech Event - Bengaluru Tech Summit.

The central theme of the summit is 'Tech4NexGen' and will focus on Electronics, IT, Deep Tech, Biotech, and Startups.

"The power of India's youth is known across the world. They have ensured tech globalisation," prime minister Modi said in his virtual address.

He also touched upon India's success in start-ups. The number of unicorn start-ups in India doubled since 2021.

Also, he mentioned how the Global Innovation Index for India jumped to 40th rank from 81 in 2015.

"India has shown how to democratise technology. India has also shown how to give tech a human touch. In India, technology is a force of equality and empowerment," Modi added. (ANI)

