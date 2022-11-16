Mumbai, November 16: In a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old woman filed a police complaint against her mother stating that she copied during her online LLB exams. The woman, a doctor by profession also said that her mother asked a man to appear for her sixth semester LLB exam.

Reportedly, the incident dates back to the lockdown period when the woman's mother had to appear for her LLB exams. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the doctor in her complaint also stated that her mother is having extramarital affairs. Mumbai Shocker: Gym Trainer Molests Woman, Threatens To Kidnap Her Daughter After She Refuses To Meet Him; Arrested.

Tanaki Bhagat, senior inspector, Nerul police station said, "The daughter stays with her father in Mumbai, while the mother stays alone in Nerul. The daughter accused her mother of indulging in malpractice while appearing for law exams thus cheating Mumbai University.

Police officials said that the woman's mother had taken admission for the LLB course in 2005. Since then, she has been appearing for exams in order to clear her backlogs, the complaint stated. Further, the woman said that during the COVID-19 induced lockdown period, her mother took advantage of the situation as all exams were held online. Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Throws Him Out of House, Forces Him To Sell His Parents Home; Accused Arrested.

The woman also alleged that her mother asked a person to appear for the exam on her behalf by keeping the camera shut. "We are investigating the matter. We will serve her a notice to appear before the police under section 41 A (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure," SI Bhagat added.

