New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): IndiGo and Indonesia's national airline Garuda Indonesia have signed a bilateral codeshare agreement to enhance travel options for their respective customers, according to an official statement.

The partnership aims to enable seamless travel for passengers of both carriers between India and Indonesia, through Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, and Bali, on a single booking.

As part of this codeshare arrangement, IndiGo customers get access to 17 new destinations across Indonesia, while travellers on Garuda Indonesia can fly to seven destinations in India. Customers will benefit from a single ticket booking experience, reducing travel complexities and enhancing overall convenience, IndiGo said in the statement.Abhijit DasGupta, Senior Vice President - Network Planning & Revenue Management, IndiGo said: "We are delighted to announce this codeshare partnership with Garuda Indonesia, further solidifying our commitment to offering enhanced connectivity and a wide range of options to our customers. This enables our customers to conveniently book their itineraries and seamlessly travel across various parts of Indonesia on the joint network of IndiGo and Garuda Indonesia."Garuda Indonesia's Commercial Director, Ade R Susardi welcomed the partnership and said that this partnership is hoped to further strengthen the airline's flight network, as well as provide added value to all passengers of both airlines, especially in the ease of accessibility of air travel between India and Indonesia."India is one of the potential markets for Garuda Indonesia. Through this collaboration with Indigo, which is one of the largest airlines in India, it is hoped that it will be able to support the Government's efforts in optimising tourist visits to Indonesia as well as expanding Garuda Indonesia's international flight network, especially in the South Asia region," said Ade.

Separately in New Delhi, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Tuesday said that Indian aviation has enormous growth opportunities for both domestic and international markets. He said that the scale and potential of India have made it a "beautiful opportunity" compared to China, which used to have significant development in terms of growth and number of aircraft and travellers a decade ago. (ANI)

