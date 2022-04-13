Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 13 (ANI): India's second-largest IT services provider Infosys on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,686 crore for the fourth quarter of 2021-22 against Rs 5,076 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a year-on-year growth of 12 per cent.

The company's revenue surged by 23 per cent to Rs 32,276 crore in January-March 2022 quarter as against Rs 26,311 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

"Infosys delivered highest annual growth in a decade with broad-based performance driven by deeply differentiated digital and Infosys Cobalt led cloud capabilities, powered by 'One Infosys' approach," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said in a statement.

"With the acceleration of digital disruptions across industries, we see immense potential to engage and partner with clients as they transform, adapt and thrive. We will scale talent globally, invest in employees and accelerate innovation and digital capabilities to capitalise on the expanding market opportunity," Parekh added.

For the financial year ended March 2022, the company's Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 16 per share. Together with the interim dividend of Rs 15 per share already paid, the total dividend per share for FY22 will amount to Rs 31 which is a 14.8 per cent increase over FY21.

With this, the company has announced a total dividend of approximately Rs 13,000 crore for FY22.

"In a year marked by intense supply-side challenges, Infosys delivered strong financial performance - EPS growth of 15.2 per cent, Free Cash Flows surpassing $3 billion and Return on Equity of 29.1 per cent, reflecting the company's success, driven by client-centricity and rich capabilities," said Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer, Infosys.

"With a robust demand environment ahead, we envisage making appropriate long-term investments in capability building across sales, delivery and innovation. However, we plan to neutralize some of the impact through aggressive cost optimization programs and value-led pricing driven by service and brand differentiation." (ANI)

