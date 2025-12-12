Innophant aims to make innovation as mainstream as entertainment, inspired by the Honourable Prime Minister's call for "Create in India" and the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047."

New Delhi [India], December 12: Innophant, India's first-of-its-kind innovation show and movement for children and teenagers, today announced its rollout plan for 2026. The initiative includes a nationwide Innophant Roadshow (January-February 2026), regional qualifying rounds in 16+ cities (April-May 2026) and the finale studio shoot with 25 Young Innovators in June 2026, ahead of a broadcast launch in July 2026.

Designed as a national stage for young ideators and innovators, Innophant aims to make innovation as aspirational and visible as singing, dancing or cricket on Indian television and digital platforms.

Inspired by the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's clarion call for "Create in India" and the long-term vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047", Innophant is a fully homegrown Indian format, conceived, developed and copyrighted in India with a clear roadmap to being exported as a global innovation IP.

Innophant has been co-created by serial entrepreneur Rajesh Inderkumar Joshi, Top Gun Entertainment, and media-tech founder Manoj Singh, Founder of TICE News (Clockwork Media Pvt. Ltd.), combining deep startup ecosystem experience with storytelling and media expertise.

"Innophant is a movement - not just a show."

"At its heart, Innophant is a movement," said Rajesh Inderkumar Joshi, creator and co-founder of Innophant. "Innophant is built on a simple belief: every teenager has the potential to be an innovator if we give them the right stage, support and storytelling. For decades, our families have celebrated marks and medals. With Innophant, we want them to celebrate ideas, experiments and courage. This is our small contribution to the 'Create in India' journey and to the vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047 driven by young ideators and innovators."

A National Movement to Motivate Young Innovators

Innophant invites students from schools, junior colleges, Atal Tinkering Labs and innovation clubs to present ideas and prototypes aimed at real-world challenges--from local civic issues to climate, health, education, mobility, digital inclusion and more.

Through its regional and national rounds, Innophant will:

* Showcase 100+ young innovators on a professionally produced platform* Celebrate curiosity, creativity and innovation, rather than valuations or perfect answers* Build an India-wide community of schools, families and partners who believe in innovation from a young age

"Our aim is not just to find the 'best' idea," Rajesh added. "It is to spark a culture where lakhs of teenagers start thinking, 'I can imagine something new; I can innovate too.' That's when innovation truly becomes a movement."

Innophant is proudly supported by Startup India, Government of India, and the creators look forward to support from Atal Innovation Mission and the Ministry of Education to foster early-age innovation in India.

Innophant Roadshow (Jan-Feb 2026): Taking Innovation to Campuses

To build nationwide awareness ahead of regional rounds, Innophant will launch a seven-city Roadshow visiting:

* Schools and junior colleges* Atal Tinkering Labs* Innovation and maker clubs

The Roadshow will feature interactive sessions, workshops, storytelling formats, mini pitches and open registration for April-May 2026 regional rounds.

"The Innophant Roadshow is about going to where young ideators already are--their classrooms, labs and campuses," Joshi explained. "Before we bring them to a big stage, we want to meet them in their environment, listen to them and invite them into the movement."

Families, Friends, Teachers & Schools at the Centre

Innophant is intentionally designed as a family-and-school-inclusive show format. The show encourages:

* Parents to cheer for their teenagers' ideas, even in early or imperfect stages* Teachers and principals to nominate and mentor students* Friends and classmates to collaborate, not only compete

"Innophant wants 'What did you innovate today?' to become as normal a question at home as 'Kitne marks aaye?'" said Rajesh. "When families and teachers stand behind young ideators, confidence multiplies."

Co-created with TiCE.News: Storytelling for a New Generation

The show's creative and narrative design is being co-developed with TICE.News, India's leading startup and innovation-focused media platform.

"TICE.News has always told the stories of founders, startups and investors," said Manoj Singh, Founder of TICE.News and co-creator of Innophant. "With Innophant, we go one step earlier--to the teenagers discovering the innovator inside them. If we can put a camera, a mic and a bit of magic around that idea, the impact on confidence--and on how families perceive innovation--can be huge. This homegrown Indian IP, inspired by 'Create in India' and 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' can motivate young audiences globally."

Amity Innovation Incubator (Amity University) has been a co-creator partner from the ideation stage, providing infrastructure and resources for regional rounds.ADT-MIT University is the Maharashtra and Goa State partner.Digikhatta & Pay Point serve as financial and digital literacy brand partners.

Copyrighted "Create in India" Format - A Globally Exportable IP

Innophant is among the first professionally structured innovation show formats for young minds. Key highlights:

* Fully copyrighted Indian-origin format and creative bible* Core design, storytelling and rules crafted in India* Built as a globally exportable innovation IP, especially for the Global South

"India has long powered the world's technology from the back-end," Rajesh noted. "With Innophant, we show that India can also lead from the front by creating globally relevant entertainment formats in innovation and education. This is 'Create in India' in its truest sense."

Regional Rounds (April-May 2026) and Broadcast (from July 2026)

The 16+ city regional rounds will host:

* Student teams from schools, ATLs and innovation clubs* On-ground pitching and showcase sessions* Jury panels of founders, educators, investors and domain experts* Family and school participation for support and celebration

Shortlisted innovators progressing to the June 2026 studio shoot will receive:

* Mentoring from industry and academic experts* Visibility to ecosystem partners and incubators* Recognition emphasising mindset, creativity and innovation

"We are starting with a Roadshow, then regionals, and finally a national broadcast," Manoj Singh emphasised. "Our vision is simple: any child, from any corner of India, should feel there is a stage where their ideas matter--and the whole country is listening."

Call to Action

Innophant invites brands, CSR leaders, foundations and ecosystem partners to collaborate with this long-term, youth-focused innovation IP and contribute to a national movement shaping India's next generation of innovators.

Innophant = Innovation + Elephant: A Cultural Symbol

The name blends Innovation with Elephant, symbolizing:

* Wisdom and intelligence* Strength with gentleness* Auspicious beginnings and cultural grounding (invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesha)

"Innophant is our way of saying that innovation in India doesn't have to look imported," said Manoj Singh. "It can speak our language, carry our symbols and still be world-class."

About Innophant

Innophant is India's first innovation show format and movement for school children and teenagers, co-created by Rajesh Inderkumar Joshi and Manoj Singh (Founder, TICE.News / Clockwork Media Pvt. Ltd.). Built at the intersection of education, entertainment and entrepreneurship, Innophant's mission is to make innovation mainstream in Indian homes by giving young ideators a national stage.

Inspired by the Honourable Prime Minister's call for "Create in India" and the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047", Innophant aims to nurture confident, creative and culturally rooted young innovators. The format, show bible and scoring framework are copyrighted in India, with a vision to take the IP global as a flagship Indian creation celebrating youth, creativity and innovation.

