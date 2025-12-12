Last year's winner joins the protest wave following the decision to include Israel in the 2026 event. Five countries will also boycott Eurovision 2026.The winner of last year's Eurovision Song Contest, Nemo, has said they are returning their trophy in protest over Israel's continued participation in the event..

Also Read | Operation Sagar Bandhu: Indian Army Engineers Begin Restoring Communication Links in Cyclone Ditwah-Hit Sri Lanka.

"I no longer feel like this trophy belongs on my shelf," the Swiss singer said on Instagram.

Also Read | SIR in West Bengal: Mamata Bannerjee Submitted Her Enumeration Form for Ongoing SIR Process, Claims BJP's Amit Malviya.

Last week's decision to include Israelin the event has also prompted five countries to pull out from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.

Despite boycott threats from several broadcasters over Israel's actions in the war in Gaza, Israel's entry was cleared after members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) chose not to hold a vote on banning the country.

Following the EBU's decision Spain, one of the so-called "Big Five" largest contributors to Eurovision, said it would boycott the 2026 event because of Israel's participation.

Eurovision host broadcasters in Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland are also withdrawing from the song contest, which draws millions of viewers worldwide.

"We respect the decision of all broadcasters who have chosen not to participate in next year's Eurovision Song Contest and hope to welcome them back soon," said Eurovision director Martin Green.

EBU rift over Israel in Eurovision

On December 4, the EBU, which runs Eurovision and represents public broadcasters from 56 countries, held its twice-yearly meeting, where some members called for Israel's exclusion over alleged voting interference and its actions in the war in Gaza.

The gathering decided to approve tougher voting rules in response to allegations that Israel had previously manipulated the vote in favor of its contestant.

Eurovision's voting system faced scrutiny after Yuval Raphael, a survivor of Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, jumped to second place in this year's public vote. Last year's representative, Eden Golan, also climbed to fifth, both despite low jury scores.

"A large majority of members agreed that there was no need for a further vote on participation and that the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 should proceed as planned, with the additional safeguards in place," the EBU said.

The war in Gaza has sharply divided host broadcasters and participants over the past two years.

"The situation in Gaza, despite the ceasefire and the approval of the peace process, and the use of the contest for political goals by Israel, makes it increasingly difficult to keep Eurovision a neutral cultural event," Alfonso Morales, the secretary general of Spain's RTVE, said in announcing their withdrawal.

Spain is one of the "Big Five" large-market countries that contribute the most to the contest.

Ireland's broadcaster also emitted a similar statement on it decision to withdraw from the event: "RTE feels that Ireland's participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there, which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk."

Ireland has won seven times, a record it shares with Sweden.

Israel welcome will promote understanding

Israeli President Isaac Herzog was pleased that Israel was cleared to participate in the 2026 show, adding it "deserves to be represented on every stage around the world."

"I hope that the competition will remain one that champions culture, music, friendship between nations, and cross-border cultural understanding," he said.

Germany and Austria, which will host next year's contest, have been supportive of Israel staying in.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested in October that he would back Germany's withdrawal if Israel were excluded.

Eurovision in 'most serious crisis that is has ever faced'

"I've charted the political history of the contest, and I can say that this is really the most serious crisis that it has ever faced, because we see such deep divisions in the European Broadcasting Union over this issue," Dean Vuletic, a Eurovision expert and author of the book "Postwar Europe and the Eurovision Song Contest," told DW.

He added that divisions over the continued inclusion of Israel go beyond earlier EBU disagreements.

"In the past, there has tended to be a consensus regarding the exclusion of certain members for political reasons: Belarus in 2021, Russia in 2022. But here we see that indeed there are very opposing views, supporters of Israel, critics of Israel, and they can't seem to find a consensus on this issue."

The dispute also comes at a time when the union would rather celebrate itself.

"It's the 70th anniversary next year," Vuletic said. "It was meant to be an even bigger party than normal, but having so many broadcasters boycott means that it will be shrouded in political controversy."

This article was first published on December 5, 2025 and was updated following Iceland's decision to join the boycott and Nemo's announcement that he was returning their trophy. Edited by: Sean Sinico

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2025 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).