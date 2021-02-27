New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI/Mediawire): Nyokas is a premier Indian R&D company working in the field of cutting-edge fashion technology, it develops premium athletic wear and safety wear products for niche customer segments and institutions like Indian Defence Forces, Para-Military forces, etc.

Nyokas is the only textile company under iDEX, DIO (Ministry of Defence, India) producing state of the art wearable technology for Soldiers.

Recognising the need of the hour, during the Covid pandemic, Nyokas introduced masks and lifestyle clothing that made use of innovative antiviral and odour cancelling technologies for safety of the public from Corona Virus. These unique products are available at https://nyokasfashion.com/

Problem Area: Textiles - A likely source of Infection and transmission

* Textiles provide a large hosting surface area for bacteria and viruses, facilitating their carryover.

* Many viruses and bacteria are pathogens that can lead to severe sickness and mortality.

* Thousands of deaths every year result from transmission of these pathogens.

* Viruses and bacteria can remain active on textile surfaces from days to months. Research has shown that the human coronavirus (SARS-CoV) can persist for up to 2 days on surgical gowns at room temperature.

Solution:

Nyokas' products kill bacteria and destroys common harmful viruses (such as influenza and

coronavirus) in minutes and provide effective protection against contamination and transmission of viruses and bacteria that use textiles as a hosting surface. The products are certified at TUV, Rheinland, a German compliant lab for antimicrobial and antiviral test. Nano material as ingredients used in Nyokas products is powered by HeiQ Viroblock which has been tested to be effective against SARS-Cov-2.

The products have exceptional efficacy and durability, are washable, reusable and offer cosmetic grade properties such that they remain odour-free for up to a week.

Nyokas has already begun selling its products in the civilian market and has shipped products in multiple categories including masks, t-shirt, baby-cover, jumpsuit and innerwear.

Inspired by the Make-in India and Made-For-India approach, Nyokas produces all its products in house and follows the highest compliance and quality systems, with the fabric and clothing being made to go through various tests for their performance and antiviral properties.

Apart from being Antiviral, Nyokas Fabric is powered by HeiQ smart temp and HeiQ real silk, which has intelligent thermoregulation triggered by body heat which keeps you cool and comfortable by reducing the body temperature by approximately 2.5 degree Celsius and retains its properties for upto 40 wash cycles. The Unique Textile Treatment Based on Short Silk fibres ensure luxurious touch of softness and enhanced comfort thanks to highly absorbent and fast-drying effect of the fabric.

Nyokas has won the iDEX DISC in 2019. As the winner of the challenge, Nyokas received a grant of Rs 1.15 crore, which is the highest civilian grant for innovation in India. The winners of the challenge are awarded up to INR 1.5 Cr in funds, through equity and other relevant structures.

Nyokas Technologies is also engaged in the development of individual protection systems, simply put, body armours which are splinter-proof and light-weight, including eyewear and helmets, with in-built sensors to track vitals such as body temperature and cardiac insights. Something which its founder Ajay Sangwan labels as "The Batman Suit."

Customer Testimonials

Jyoti Sangwan: Perfectly fits the contour of my nose. The best part is that it doesn't fog your specs, which other masks do. The mask covers most of your face and the fabric is thick enough to restrict unwanted foreign particles entering your nose or mouth, yet not too thick to cause discomfort. The fabric is soft against your skin and doesn't cause any form of unease while wearing it. Plus, it does not smell for few days.

Akhory Abhishek: Antiviral, odourless, washable with special flaps to prevent foggy glass.

Manu Srivastav: The masks from Nyokas technologies are very comfortable and breathable.

They are not a standard size, and you can pick the mask that fits you best.

The best part being, you do not have to dispose them hence they are eco-friendly, washable and reusable.

Pratik Minj: Nyokas products provide a great deal of comfort and functionalities at a competitive price. I was especially impressed by the durability and odour repellent features which perfectly suit my active lifestyle.

Annie Roma: I loved the antiviral properties of the mask. It provides me with peace of mind of being safe from the virus during these trying times. Also, the anti-fog properties are an added plus for all spectacle wearers.

You can buy the Nyokas products with latest cutting-edge technology at https://nyokasfashion.com/

