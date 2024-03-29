VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 29: In today's dynamic world, inspiring entrepreneurs are revolutionizing industries, challenging norms, and driving innovation. With their unique approach and undying determination, they reshape the business landscape, leaving an indelible mark in the entrepreneurship world.

1) Ami, Amouve

Founded by Ami Sata, Amouve is a luxury organic bedding, bath and home brand from India that ships worldwide. The brand's key focus revolves around toxin-free deep sleep and showers which determine your readiness and energy to lead the day with a fresh perspective.

Amouve excels in its niche and provides an exclusive range of products like 100% organic cotton bed sheets in king size and custom sizes, fitted sheets, duvets, comforters, bath towels, towel sets, bath robes, Kapok tree fibre pillows/ Ilavam Panju pillows, certified VOC and Pthalate-free Memory Foam pillows, blankets in single and double size, temperature-regulating Waffle blankets, Dohars for summers, natural Kapok Mattresses and Bio Sofa seaters, table cloth, linen among others. The brand will soon extend products in the home and living space that are made of natural materials and handcrafted.

Ami has previously worked in marketing and operations in the furnishings category and holds a Master's in Marketing from IIM Kozhikode.

Each product with the Amouve label is carefully crafted and sumptuously woven. To shop, log onto www.amouve.com. For any queries, write to care@amouve.com

2) Sonam Bhojwani, Founder, Adrisya

Shabnam Bhojwani, a luminary in jewellery design, epitomizes inspiration and ingenuity. Renowned for her craftsmanship and visionary design ethos, Shabnam's journey reflects resilience and creativity. With roots in her Indian heritage and upbringing in Taipei, Taiwan, she seamlessly blends cultural influences to create boundary-transcending jewellery. Educated at esteemed institutions like the Swire School of Art, PolyU, and IIG, her academic prowess underpins her illustrious career.

Shabnam's designs radiate a universal allure, shaped by global travels and a deep commitment to cross-cultural understanding. Leading Adrisya, she revolutionizes luxury jewellery with exquisite pieces, reflecting elegance and accessibility. In a sustainability pledge, Adrisya now offers mossanites and lab-grown diamonds, marrying luxury with a conscience.

Shabnam's dedication extends to customization, ensuring each creation mirrors clients' styles. With innovation and sustainability at the forefront, she emerges as a prominent figure in jewellery design, inspiring women globally to pursue their dreams.

3) Gopesh Khandelwal, Founder, Grocket

Gopesh Khandelwal, founder & CEO of GROCKET, is a seasoned entrepreneur, fractional CMO, and marketing strategist. With a remarkable start launching his first venture at age 17, he has since collaborated with over 100 companies worldwide, reshaping diverse industries with bespoke strategies. Notable achievements include igniting growth for renowned brands such as Swiggy, OLX, and Zupee. Specializing in personal branding, content marketing, and performance marketing, Gopesh's expertise underscores his adaptability and innovation. His keen focus on D2C branding further highlights his strategic prowess. As a visionary leader, he continues to drive impact and revolutionize the industry landscape.

4) Dr Pallavi, Founder, Stride Podiatry Clinic

Dr Pallavi, a visionary podiatrist and physiotherapist, is transforming healthcare through the transformative power of movement.

Despite facing limited opportunities and multiple limitations, Dr Pallavi embarked on a journey to create a healthier, more mobile society. She founded Stride Fitness and Mobility Clinic, which offers personalized fitness and mobility solutions for all ages in Mumbai, Indore and Jammu.

Driven by compassion and armed with evidence-based practices, Dr Pallavi empowers patients with knowledge and fosters a collaborative healing environment. Her dedication makes Stride Clinic a trusted brand for those embracing a healthier, more active lifestyle.

5) Ankur Maheshwary, Founder-Director, Masti Zone

Ankur Maheshwary is a visionary entrepreneur and the founder and director of Masti Zone, a company dedicated to providing world-class entertainment experiences in the Indian subcontinent. He graduated from Delhi College of Engineering and later pursued a management degree from ESADE Business School. With a rich background in private equity, Ankur Maheshwary combines his business acumen and passion for gaming to create immersive environments for people to enjoy. He is the driving force behind the success of Masti Zone, a chain of dynamic gaming zones with over 21 locations across India. These game zones offer a range of experiences, including 7D theatres, arcade, and virtual reality gaming, ensuring that individuals have the opportunity to immerse themselves in captivating environments.

Passionate about innovation and cutting-edge technology, Ankur Maheshwary spends a significant amount of time in research and development at his production factory in Gwalior. This commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements ensures that the entertainment experiences provided by Masti Zone continue to captivate audiences and offer unique and immersive adventures.

6) Aashna Monga, Founder, Paintmomzy

Aashna Monga is a furniture makeover artist popularly known as Paintmomzy. This initiative was born in 2020 out of a shared passion for art, design, and the desire to make a positive impact on the environment. She drew inspiration from the idea that every piece of furniture has a story to tell and that with a touch of creativity, it can be transformed into a unique masterpiece, promoting sustainability and fostering her love for DIY furniture projects.

In addition to her artistic endeavours, she has been spreading the joy of furniture painting through workshops across major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune. Currently, she is all set to spread her wings further with upcoming workshops in Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, and Chandigarh.

7) Sanjana Nischal & Tribhuvan Singh, Co-Founders, Digital Kong

Sanjana Nischal and Tribhuvan Singh are the visionaries behind the 360° marketing agency, Digital Kong. Sanjana comes from a rich background in hospitality and management and spent her primary years of experience in the same industry working with companies like Deloitte, The Taj Group etc. On the other hand, Tribhuvan comes from an engineering background and began his professional career as an intern at Ather Energy, followed by being a member of the Awaji Youth Federation. In the year 2020, amidst the pandemic, the duo decided to dedicate their time and business acumen to creating a holistic and data digital service platform and together laid the foundation of Digital Kong which started with 2 people and is now a team of 30 people.

Today, Digital Kong is empowering and catering to clientele from different sectors and countries. Their high-spirited attitude, passion, and hard work ensure their company's long-term success.

8) Harsh Mann, Founder, Harsh Mann Luxury Consultancy

Harsh Mann, a talented veteran in luxury branding and management, is dedicated to changing the way luxury brands and businesses are viewed. He established HMLC intending to elevate India into a top-tier luxury destination. With over a decade of impressive experience collaborating with leading international and Indian luxury brands, his profound industry knowledge has positioned him as a pioneer in the Indian luxury sector.

He is committed to immersing himself in the intricacies and developments of the luxury sector, predicting trends, and guiding established and emerging luxury brands toward success. His hands-on experience with various luxury startup segments in India has equipped him with a deep understanding of the obstacles that brands encounter in different industry setups.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)