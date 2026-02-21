New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his delegation, and their talks covered the full range of India-Brazil friendship across diverse sectors.

PM Modi said that Silva's presence at the AI Summit has also infused new energy into our strategic partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "India is honoured to welcome President Lula and his delegation, which includes distinguished ministers and business leaders. India-Brazil relations have long benefited from President Lula's vision and inspiring leadership. His presence at the AI Summit has also infused new energy into our strategic partnership. Our talks covered the full range of India-Brazil friendship across diverse sectors."

"Our talks focused on ways to deepen the India-Brazil trade partnership. We are committed to taking bilateral trade much beyond $20 billion in the next five years. Our nations will also work closely in areas such as technology, innovation, Digital Public Infrastructure, AI, semiconductors and more. This will benefit the people of our nation. Other strong pillars of the India-Brazil friendship are sectors like energy, agriculture, critical minerals, education, defence and multilateral issues. Our discussions today also included how to enhance the people-to-people linkages between our nations," he added.

Silva, talking about his meeting with the leaders, said, "It is an honor to be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi."

Modi on Saturday highlighted how the coming together of India and Brazil strengthens the voice of global south in the international arena. He gave a call for reform of international institutions to address contemporary challenges and affirmed the resolve of India and Brazil to work together in that direction.

He made the remarks during a joint presser with Brazilian President Lula here in the national capital.

He added, "India and Brazil's partnership on the global stage has been strong and influential. As democratic nations, we will continue to advance the priorities and aspirations of the Global South. When India and Brazil work together, the voice of the Global South becomes stronger and more confident." (ANI)

