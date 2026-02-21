VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 21: Fifteen AI-driven innovations developed by students of Lovely Professional University became a focal point of industry and academic engagement at the six-day India AI Impact Summit 2026, with leading technology corporations, IIT experts, policymakers and global delegates initiating detailed discussions around product scalability and real-world deployment.

Spanning intelligent defence drone systems, AI-powered precision agriculture models, autonomous robotics solutions and applied analytics platforms, the projects reflected LPU's integrated AI-driven academic framework where research, industry exposure and startup incubation operate in alignment. The student teams presented working prototypes and application-ready models, demonstrating technical maturity beyond conventional classroom experimentation.

Representatives from Tata Consultancy Services, Qualcomm, Infosys, and global security solutions provider Gunnebo interacted extensively with the innovators. Faculty and researchers from IIT Madras and IIT Bombay reviewed the technical frameworks of the projects, while academic delegates from Nepal explored collaborative research possibilities.

Multiple industry representatives expressed interest in mentorship support, structured incubation and potential pilot integration, signalling commercial and industrial relevance of the student-built solutions. MP Rajya Sabha and founder chancellor of LPU Dr. Ashok Kunar Mittal alongside Col. Dr. Rashmi Mittal, Pro-Chancellor of LPU, visited the LPU stall and appreciated the application-oriented depth of the innovations, and guided the student innovators to focus on globally competitive, scalable AI solutions addressing national priorities.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal stated, "The India AI Impact Summit has reaffirmed the power of homegrown innovation. We are proud that 15 AI-driven projects from LPU ranging from defence-focused drones and smart agricultural systems to autonomous robotics solutions, have been widely appreciated at the summit. This recognition reflects the strength of our research-driven ecosystem. At LPU, we provide advanced AI labs, high-performance computing infrastructure, dedicated research centres, industry collaborations, incubation support, and experiential learning platforms that empower students to transform ideas into scalable solutions. Our focus is not just on developing technology, but on nurturing problem-solvers who can create meaningful impact for society and position India as a global AI leader."

The projects were developed under the mentorship of Ruhul Choudhary and Mandeep Saini, supported by LPU's Innovation Hub, which prioritizes product-building, interdisciplinary collaboration and startup progression from early-stage ideation to market readiness.

Students shared that the summit provided direct exposure to corporate evaluation frameworks, technical scrutiny and commercialization expectations, strengthening their confidence and refining deployment strategies. With its AI-enabled campus infrastructure, industry-integrated academic design and emphasis on innovation-led entrepreneurship, LPU continues to strengthen its position as a university where AI is not confined to curriculum, but actively drives research, product development and career pathways.

