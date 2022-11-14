New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/GPRC): Cash Prizes worth Rs 10,00,000 will be awarded to the top 100 teachers, along with a Certificate and Badge of Excellence. These top 100 winners come from India, Canada, Indonesia, Netherlands, UAE, and Nigeria. They will also get an opportunity to participate in the 'Teacher Impact Awards', a global teacher recognition initiative to encourage top teachers to share their impact stories with the world and get rewarded for it.

Over 68,000 teachers from close to 40 countries had registered for the Olympiad. The teachers who participated shared that attempting the International Teachers' Olympiad gave a realistic sense of their teaching capabilities and introduced them to new concepts through the questions asked.

Also Read | 1899: Review, Release Date, Time, Where to Watch - All You Need to Know About Netflix’s Sci-Fi Series From the Creators of ‘Dark’.

Anubhuti Shukla, Senior Wing coordinator at Delhi International School Edge, Dwarka, and one of the Top 100, shares, "The development of faculty is fundamental to the development of the students and the institute!" Another Top Scorer, Gauhrishi, shared, "The Olympiad challenged my understanding and awareness of pedagogical approaches and theories while pushing me to apply my understanding to a real-world classroom setting"

Rishabh Khanna, Founder, and CEO, Suraasa, shares: "The time and effort that teachers put towards their career say so much about their commitment and dedication to their students and the professional community. The success of this Olympiad is another testament to how teaching as a profession is constantly evolving and moving toward teacher growth and recognition. I convey my heartiest congratulations to all the participants who took this step to make a difference in their careers. You all are rockstars for us."

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News: PSG Set To Continue Talks Over New Contract With Argentina Star After FIFA World Cup 2022.

Suraasa plans to make the Olympiad an annual event and take this to every teacher around the world. The vision is that teachers look forward to assessing their skill development over the past year and seeing their standing at a global level in future editions of the Olympiad.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)