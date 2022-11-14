Amidst reported interest from Barcelona, PSG are set to continue their talks of a new contract with Lionel Messi after the latter returns from FIFA World Cup 2022. The Argentine only joined PSG last summer and despite an underwhelming maiden season at the French capital, he has made up for it with some good performances this season. Earlier, Barcelona president Joan Laporta said that Messi will always be welcome at Camp Nou. His comments were followed by rumours linking the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to a return to Barcelona. PSG 5–0 Auxerre: Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Sign Off for FIFA World Cup 2022 With Dominant Victory

According to Mundo Deportivo, PSG are keen on extending Messi’s stay at the French capital and are reportedly ready to offer him a contract that runs upto 2025. Messi’s current contract expires in June 2023. Not just Messi but PSG are also keen on extending the contracts of midfielder Marco Verratti, and defenders Sergio Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe.

Messi might play his final World Cup when he leads his team to Qatar in the tournament. Argentina had gotten agonizingly close to winning their second World Cup title in 2014 when they fell short to Germany, losing the contest 1-0. Argentina, the current Copa America champions, open their World Cup 2022 campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2022 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).