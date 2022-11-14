Ever since Dark ended, fans have been asking for something similar on Netflix as that hole hasn't really been filled. Well, you don't have to wait any longer as the creators of Dark are bringing you 1899 this week, a sci-fi adventure with all the idiosyncrasies that will challenge your own perception of what's real or not. 1899 Teaser Trailer: It's a Mysterious Chaos on a Ship in Netflix's New Series From 'Dark' Creators (Watch Video).

With early reviews calling the series a must-watch, it looks like 1899 is another win for sci-fi fans. A claustrophobic adventure set right in the middle of the ocean? We surely are all in. So, before this series begins streaming this Thursday, here is a guide that will tell you everything that will tell you everything that you need to know about it.

Cast

1899 stars Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin, Aneurin Barnard as Daniel and Adreas Pietschmann as Eyk Larsen. The series also stars Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Anton Lesser, Rosalie Craig and more.

Plot

1899 follows a group of immigrants from Europe aboard a steamship who leave London for New York City in order to start their new lives. Encountering another steamship on their way, their journey takes a turn for the worse.

Watch the Trailer For 1899:

Release Date

1899 is set to start streaming on 17 November, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. To watch the series, you will require a valid Netflix subscription. 1899 Premiere Date Announced at TUDUM 2022! Jantje Friese and Baran Bo Odar’s Netflix Series to Stream from November 17.

Reviews

The review for 1899 isn't out yet, As soon as they are published, the page will be updated.

