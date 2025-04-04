PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 4: The eighth season of ATVVC was hosted at IES University, Bhopal, witnessing participation from around 50 teams across India. In the electric category, IPS Academy's team, IPS Splitters, delivered a stellar performance, securing the overall championship along with six prestigious awards.

The team claimed first place in the Acceleration and Suspension-Traction events. Additionally, in the Endurance Race, they completed an impressive 37 laps in two hours, emerging as the winners. They also secured second place in the Maneuverability and Business Plan categories.

For their outstanding performance throughout the competition, the team was honored with the Overall Winner Trophy.

Faculty advisor Prof. Rahul Sharma credited the team's success to the students' dedication and passion for automobiles. IPS Academy President Architect Achal Chaudhary and Engineering College Principal Dr. Archana Kirti Chaudhary congratulated the team on their remarkable achievement and extended best wishes for their future endeavors.

