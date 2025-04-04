Bayern Munich, the German Bundesliga leaders, face Augsburg in an away tie this evening with an aim to consolidate their place at the top. The Bavarians have 65 points from 27 games, a six-point lead at the top over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen. With the season in its business end and not many games left, Bayern Munich will hope to continue their winning run. They had a bit of a slip-up in recent weeks but secured a much-needed win over FC St Pauli in their last game. Opponents Augsburg are 8th in the standings and with three wins and two draws in their last five matches played, they are in decent form. Augsburg versus Bayern Munich will telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:00 AM IST. Bayern Munich Defender Hiroki Ito Out for ‘Lengthy Period’ With Metatarsal Fracture.

Robert Gumny and Yusuf Kabadayi are the players missing out for Augsburg while the rest of the team is available for selection. Samuel Essence will play the lone striker up top in a 3-4-2-1 formation with Fredrik Jensen and Alexis Claude-Maurice as the attacking midfielders. Frank Onyeka and Elvis Rexhbecaj will sit deep in midfield and try and shield the backline for the home side.

Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Tarek Buchmann, and Leon Gortezka are missing in action for Bayern Munich. Harry Kane will be the striker up front with Leroy Sane and Michael Olise as the traditional wingers. Jamal Musiala plays as the no 10 in the final third for the home side. Leroy Sane Scores Brace As Bayern Munich Restore Six-Point Bundesliga 2024–25 Points Table Lead With 3–2 Win Over St Pauli.

When is FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

FC Augsburg take on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, April 5. The FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich match is set to be played at the WWK Arena in Augsburg and it starts at 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich live streaming online. Bayern Munich have quality players in their ranks and they should secure an easy win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2025 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).