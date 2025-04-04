Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns against the 2008 champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), in the blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Saturday, April 4. PBKS will be hosting their first home game when they meet the 2008 champions on Saturday. Under the new leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab has become a dominant force in the IPL 2025. The Punjab-based franchise has won both its matches in the showpiece event till now. Their captain, Shreyas Iyer, has been the standout performer with the bat. The veteran is yet to be dismissed in the IPL 2025 and has scored two half-centuries. Punjab Kings Takes Dig at Rishabh Pant's 'Mujhe Ek hi Tension Thi..' Comment Following LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Talking about the Rajasthan Royals, the franchise started their campaign on a poor note. The 2008 champions suffered two losses before they bounced back and thrashed five-time champions Chennai Super Kings to secure their first victory in the IPL 2025. Rajasthan will aim for another victory, whereas Punjab has a great chance to solidify their position in the IPL 2025 standings with a win over the 2008 champions.

PBKS vs RR Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Punjab Kings have faced the Rajasthan Royals 28 times in the Indian Premier League tournament till now. Out of these, Punjab have secured 12 wins, whereas Rajasthan have come out victorious on 16 occasions.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Shreyas Iyer Arshdeep Singh Yuzvendra Chahal Wanindu Hasaranga Nitish Rana

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Key Battles

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer is having a dream run in the IPL 2025. The right-handed batter hasn't been dismissed until now. The PBKS captain has smashed two match-winning half-centuries. He will be the biggest threat to the Rajasthan Royals. Veteran leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga had a brilliant outing with the ball against Chennai Super Kings. His spell helped the Rajasthan Royals to register their first victory. Punkab Kings' batters need to play him carefully. Otherwise, Hasaranga can change the match with his clever bowling.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

Punjab Kings will host the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals, in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 edition on April 5. This will be the second match of the blockbuster on Saturday. The PBKS vs RR The PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Spin-Bowling Coach Sairaj Bahutule Admits RR Fell 15–20 Runs Short After Eight-Wicket Loss Against KKR.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Indian Premier League 2025. Viewers in India can watch the live telecast of the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For live streaming options, fans can watch the PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would require a subscription.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Impact Players

Punjab Kings can use Vijaykumar Vyshak as their impact player for the match against Rajasthan Royals. The star cricketer delivered a game-changing spell for Punjab during the match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In the match against Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan used Kumar Kartikeya as their impact player. Kumar Kartikeya might be the impact player for the match against PBKS.

